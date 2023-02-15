Japan 'strongly presumes' Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019, 2021
Japan said Tuesday it "strongly" suspects three Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019 and 2021.
Three "balloon-shaped flying objects" were detected between November 2019 and September 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said, adding that these were "strongly presumed" to be "unmanned reconnaissance" aircraft flown by China.
The ministry said it had asked the Chinese government to "confirm the facts regarding this matter through diplomatic channels" and strongly requested that this not happen again.
Beijing on Wednesday rejected Tokyo's allegations.
"We firmly oppose the Japanese side's smear campaign against China in the absence of conclusive evidence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press briefing.
The Japanese allegations follow the flight of a Chinese high-altitude balloon over the continental United States earlier this month.
US officials have claimed that balloon, which was shot down by a US Air Force jet off the East Coast near the Carolinas, was part of a large Chinese military surveillance program that has conducted at least two dozen missions over at least five continents in recent years.
China, however, has claimed it was a civilian research vessel blown off course.
Wang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, accused Tokyo of falling in step with Washington with its new allegations.
Japan should "uphold an objective and impartial position" and "stop following the US" by engaging in "deliberate speculation," Wang said.
The Japanese Ministry of Defence warned in its statement that it would "strive to collect and monitor" any balloons that intruded into Japan's airspace without permission.
Asked if Japan Air Self-Defence Force jets would shoot down any unauthorized balloons, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said this was possible.
"Necessary measures may be taken when deemed necessary to protect the lives and property of citizens," Hamada said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests
The findings of the study suggest Alberta is the most common place to have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
Canada
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests
The findings of the study suggest Alberta is the most common place to have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
-
Percentage of permanent residents becoming Canadian citizens in decline: StatCan data
StatCan numbers reveal the percentage of permanent residents who become Canadians has plummeted over the past 20 years.
World
-
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
Republican Nikki Haley plans to formally announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, betting that her boundary-breaking career as a woman and person of colour who governed in the heart of the South before representing the U.S. on the world stage can overcome entrenched support for her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump.
-
Japan 'strongly presumes' Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019, 2021
Japan said Tuesday it 'strongly' suspects three Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019 and 2021. Three objects were detected between November 2019 and September 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said.
-
At least 39 migrants die in bus crash off Panama cliff
At least 39 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell off a cliff early on Wednesday, the country's migration authorities said, marking the worst migration accident in the Central American country's history.
-
Key developments in the aftermath of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
The earthquakes that killed more than 39,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria produced more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid.
-
UN report: Sayf al-'Adl widely seen as new al Qaeda leader
UN experts say the predominant view among member nations is that the leadership of al Qaeda has passed to Sayf al-'Adl, who was responsible for Osama bin Laden's security and trained some of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attack on the U.S.
-
U.S. military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria
U.S. forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said Wednesday.
Politics
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart Ottawa on Wednesday for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
-
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
Health
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
-
Drinking decaf can help reduce caffeine withdrawal, study suggests
Drinking decaffeinated coffee can help reduce symptoms of withdrawal in heavy coffee drinkers, even if they know it’s decaf, according to a new study.
-
'Do not dismiss it': U.K. infectious disease experts warn of illness transmitted by bug bites in the Mediterranean
Infectious disease experts in the United Kingdom are highlighting an illness they say is endemic in the Mediterranean basin and are urging for more awareness and early treatment to prevent 'severe complications.'
Sci-Tech
-
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released
Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a 'troll farm' which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Entertainment
-
Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look
Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he's now also got great big eyes.
-
Celine Dion helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find romance in 'Love Again' trailer
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the trailer for Celine Dion's new feature film debuted on Tuesday.
-
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Business
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
Brand new Boeing 747 made as a VIP jet, scrapped after 16 flights
A Boeing 747 configured as a private VIP jet is being scrapped after having spent just 30 hours in service over 16 flights. The aircraft, originally intended for a Saudi royal, sat on the ground for almost 10 years at EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, located at the border between France, Switzerland and Germany.
-
Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale
Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how the Canadian flag atop Parliament is changed
It’s National Flag of Canada Day, marking the anniversary of the iconic red and white maple leaf’s inauguration at Parliament Hill, on Feb. 15, 1965. To mark the occasion, CTV’s Your Morning goes behind the scenes with the flag master at the Peace Tower.
-
Sweet Success: Hot Cocoa Boys warm hands and hearts in Halifax
A group of teens in Halifax is fundraising to build a music studio in their community by selling their own brand of hot cocoa.
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Kansas City ready to celebrate its latest Super Bowl win
Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Kansas City on Wednesday as the city celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs' second Super Bowl championship in two years.
-
Canadian Soccer Business says it has been misunderstood, offers to help Canada teams
Canadian Soccer Business says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations
-
Slap fighting safety subject of athletic commission meeting
The Nevada Athletic Commission is scheduled Wednesday to discuss potential rules changes for slap fighting competitions, including those backed by the UFC, the top mixed martials arts promotion in the United States.
Autos
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
-
Edmunds: What to know before toying with an electric pickup
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring.
-
Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car
Mercedes is determined to give an energized Lewis Hamilton both a winning car and a contract extension this season.