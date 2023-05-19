Japan says Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima to join G7 summit session on Ukraine
Japan announced Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Japan to join Group of Seven leaders in a session on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima, the site of the world's first atomic attack in western Japan, later Saturday.
He will join leaders of the G7 wealthy nations at a session on Ukraine on Sunday. He was originally scheduled to join a session online on Friday, but that plan changed after Zelenskyy expressed a "strong wish" to participate in person, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Japan had earlier refused to confirm Zelenskyy's visit and insisted until late Friday night that he would only participate online.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with Zelenskyy during his Hiroshima visit, the ministry statement said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Why do so many businesses fail? Researchers say it’s a matter of industry timing
Although understanding industry norms and trends has long been held as a key to entrepreneurship success, social, economic, and technological changes make industry knowledge increasingly less relevant.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87.
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: This is a strange place for Alberta conservative supporters to be
In an opinion column for CTVNews.ca ahead of the provincial election, Naheed Nenshi argues Alberta conservatives have a few choices ahead of them, all of which require holding their noses.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Canada
-
B.C. district postpones climate events, citing intimidation, safety, misinformation
A British Columbia regional district has postponed a series of climate action open houses, citing safety concerns and fears of intimidation.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
Ontario tenants share stories of living with no rent control. Here's what it's like
Ontario tenants living in new builds are speaking out about the stress of double-digit rent increases that threaten to price them out of their homes.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
World
-
Japan says Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima to join G7 summit session on Ukraine
Japan announced Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Japan to join Group of Seven leaders in a session on Ukraine.
-
Search for 4 kids missing after deadly Amazon plane crash leaves Colombia on edge
Colombians were on edge Friday as a search continued for four Indigenous children who might have survived a deadly plane crash in the Amazon jungle 19 days ago.
-
Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student's graduation attire
Opposing attorneys clashed Friday over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys' dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend.
-
California lawmakers block bill making oil companies liable for some health problems
California lawmakers blocked two big environmental bills Thursday: One that would have ramped up the state's emissions targets, and another that would have made oil companies liable for the health problems of people who live close to oil wells.
-
U.S. group accused of making up story about homeless vets being evicted to make room for migrants
The founder of a nonprofit group has been accused of fabricating a story about homeless military veterans being evicted from a New York hotel to make room for migrants, a tale that stoked days of outrage on cable news networks.
-
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
Politics
-
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
-
Johnston's advice on public inquiry about foreign interference expected Tuesday
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision next Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should hold a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
-
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract to build astronaut lunar lander
A team led by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon's surface, NASA's chief announced on Friday, capping a high-stakes contest.
-
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Entertainment
-
Pedro Almodovar rides into the Western in a Cannes short about gay cowboys
"Pedro! Pedro!" shouted the Cannes crowd before Pedro Almodovar unveiled his latest film, "Strange Way of Life," a 31-minute Western starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as cowboys and former lovers.
-
Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, says AI dispute is 'a human obscenity' at Cannes Film Festival
Sean Penn strongly backed the current Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the dispute over artificial intelligence is 'a human obscenity.'
-
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.
Business
-
American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules
American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must abandon their partnership in the northeast United States, a federal judge in Boston ruled Friday, saying that the government proved the deal reduces competition in the airline industry.
-
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.
-
Why do so many businesses fail? Researchers say it’s a matter of industry timing
Although understanding industry norms and trends has long been held as a key to entrepreneurship success, social, economic, and technological changes make industry knowledge increasingly less relevant.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | A look back: Prince Harry married Meghan Markle five years ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
-
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
-
Millions ditched cars for bikes during the pandemic. These cities want the habit to stick
In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four.
Sports
-
Mystics lock down new-look Liberty 80-64 in WNBA opener
The Washington Mystics beat the new-look New York Liberty 80-64 on Friday night in the WNBA opener.
-
Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at US Open
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.
-
British climber scales Everest for 17th time, the most by a non-Sherpa guide
A British mountain guide returned to Nepal's capital on Friday after scaling Mount Everest for a 17th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world's highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.