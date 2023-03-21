Japan's PM offers Ukraine support as China's Xi backs Russia

Donald Trump will try to turn any indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponization of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

Researchers 3D printed this cheesecake

Researchers have been pushing the limits of 3D printing for decades, using the manufacturing technique to churn out consumer goods such as furniture and shoes, human organs and even a rocket. But can the industrial technology be applied to make a fully baked dessert that can be fabricated in your home kitchen?

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit Tuesday to Kyiv, stealing some of the global attention from Asian rival President Xi Jinping of China, who met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Beijing's peace proposal for Ukraine that Western nations have already criticized.

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)

    A group of sheriff's deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinned patient Irvo Otieno to the ground until he was motionless and limp, then began unsuccessful resuscitation efforts, according to newly obtained surveillance video.

    This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP)

    Donald Trump will try to turn any indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponization of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

  • Russia's reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions

    China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas exports, pumping billions of dollars into Russia's treasury and helping the Kremlin resist Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia's reliance on China is accelerating its slide into the junior role in an uneasy relationship with Xi's government.

