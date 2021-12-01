Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
How is the Omicron variant different and why are scientists so concerned?
First cases of COVID-19 discovered in Canadian wildlife
Airport COVID-19 testing for travellers arriving in Canada could start any time, minister says
Does Omicron pose higher risks for infants than other variants?
Proof of vaccination won't be required for some Yukon businesses on Dec. 4: premier
Canada will have vaccine booster supply if NACI recommends wider usage: PM
Fauci: 1st U.S. case of COVID-19 Omicron variant identified
Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada and Brazil, says regional health agency
South African data suggests Omicron gets around some, not all immunity
WHO expects to have more information on Omicron transmission 'within days'
WHO advises against international travel for some over the age of 60 due to Omicron
CBSA has intercepted hundreds of fake COVID-19 tests, vaccine documents