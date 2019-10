Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press





TOKYO -- Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday visited northern towns devasted by the deadly typhoon and promised residents his government's support for their speedy recovery.

Abe told reporters during the visit that he is considering postponing a royal parade scheduled for Tuesday to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement as the government needs to tackle the disaster.

"I'm determined to provide ample support for the reconstruction of your daily life. I know you are concerned about your health, but please hold up," Abe told one of the elderly female residents sitting on the wooden floor of an elementary school gymnasium in Koriyama city. He later visited the site of a damaged river embankment that flooded another city in Fukushima.

During a trip to a town in neighbouring Miyagi prefecture, Abe told reporters that the royal parade was likely to be postponed. Media reports cited Nov. 10 as a possible new date.

Chief Cabinet Secretary said the rest of the ceremonies, including Naruhito's proclamation and banquets, will be held as planned.

Rescue and relief efforts for stranded or missing people in flooded mountain villages continued Thursday, as the death toll climbed. NHK television counted 77 killed, while the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 65 were pronounced dead.

Typhoon Hagibis hit northern and central Japan last weekend with historic rainfall that caused rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Fukushima prefecture, struck by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters, was among the hardest-hit with at least 26 dead.

More than 4,000 people died in the earthquake and tsunami eight years ago, though no deaths were linked to the direct impact from radiation from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant meltdowns. About 42,000 people are still dislocated due to the lingering effect of the initial radiation.