Japan PM sacks fourth minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

Kenya Akiba, Japan's reconstruction minister, reacts during a press conference at his ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Kenya Akiba, Japan's reconstruction minister, reacts during a press conference at his ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social