Japan gov't says era name translates as 'beautiful harmony'
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveils the name of new era "Reiwa" at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Monday, April 1, 2019. Japan says next emperor Naruhito's era name is Reiwa, effective May 1 when he takes the throne from his father.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:38AM EDT
TOKYO -- Japan's government says the translation of the new era name is "beautiful harmony," setting off confusion while offices rush to make changes before Crown Prince Naruhito takes the throne.
The era of "Reiwa" begins May 1, a day after 85-year-old Emperor Akihito abdicates in favour of his elder son.
The cultural importance of Japan's imperial family and the secretive naming process created a frenzy of attention for the announcement Monday.
Experts and media had different interpretations of the broad and vague meanings of the two Chinese characters, and initial reports had generally settled on "pursuing harmony." The first character can mean order, rule or auspicious. The second can mean peace or mild.
A Foreign Ministry official gave the official translation Tuesday.
Regardless of its definition, stores started selling "Reiwa" goods.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. father vows safety push after daughter's ride sharing death
- Venezuelan judge moves to strip opposition leader's immunity
- New Zealand lawmakers pass initial vote for new gun controls
- 20 years for ex-officer who had sex while child was dying hot car
- In Sweden, naked policeman arrests fugitive in sauna