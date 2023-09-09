Japan foreign minister and business leaders meet Ukrainian leader and vow support for reconstruction

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi arrived in Ukraine's capital for an unannounced visit where he will meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/pool via AP) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi arrived in Ukraine's capital for an unannounced visit where he will meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/pool via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News