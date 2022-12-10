Japan enacts law to help Unification Church donation victims
Japan's parliament on Saturday enacted a law to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups, which mainly targets the Unification Church, whose fundraising tactics and cozy ties with the governing party caused public outrage.
The South Korean-based religious group's decades-long ties with Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party surfaced after the July assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose support ratings tumbled, sought to calm public fury over his handling of the scandal and has replaced three Cabinet ministers -- one over his church ties, another over a capital punishment gaffe and a third over political funding problems.
The new law, approved at this year's closing parliamentary session, allows believers, other donors and their families to seek the return of their money and prohibits religious groups and other organizations from soliciting funds by coercion, threats or linking donations to spiritual salvation.
Kishida, who has heard former adherents' experience, described their sufferings as "ghastly" and praised the law as a bipartisan effort to help the victims and their families.
The law's passage was one of Kishida's top priorities that also include Japan's new national security strategy and defence policy to achieve a substantial buildup of its military over the next five years.
Kishida, who earlier this week set five-year defence spending targets of 43 trillion yen ($316 billion), said his government will need an extra 4 trillion yen ($30 billion) annually. Of that, a quarter will have to be funded through tax increases, Kishida said.
On Saturday, Kishida said Japan needs to continue reinforcing military power beyond the next five years. He said a planned tax increase will be gradual from 2024 and that income tax won't be raised. He said he was against issuing government bonds to cover the defence increase.
"We must secure the source of funding to reinforce our defence power for our future," Kishida said. "To do so is our responsibility for the future generations."
A revised national security strategy, which is expected to be released later this month, would allow Japan to develop a preemptive strike capability and deploy long-range missiles. It marks a major and contentious shift away from Japan's self-defence-only policy adopted after its World War II defeat in 1945.
"Our ongoing project will involve a major change to our national security and finance policies," Kishida said.
The suspect who fatally shot Abe at an outdoor campaign rally in July told police he targeted the former prime minister because of his links to the Unification Church. A letter and social media postings attributed to the suspect said large donations by his mother to the church bankrupted his family and ruined his life.
A police investigation led to revelations of widespread ties between the church and members of the governing party over shared interests in anti-communist and conservative causes.
The case also shed light on the suffering of children of church followers, including some who say they were forced to join the church or were left in poverty or neglected by their parents' devotion. Many critics consider the church to be a cult because of financial and mental hardships experienced by followers and their families.
The Education Ministry, which is in charge of religious issues, formally started an investigation into the church. It could potentially lead to a court decision revoking the group's legal status, though the church can still continue its religious activity.
The Health and Welfare Ministry is separately investigating questionable adoptions involving hundreds of children among church followers.
Opposition lawmakers who proposed tougher measures have accused Kishida of being lax and slow because his party's coalition partner, Komeito, is backed by the Buddhist sect Soka Gakkai.
Some experts say the law lacks teeth, including donation limits, protection for children of church members and consideration for those believed to be brainwashed into joining the group and making large donations.
Kishida has said he has no links to the church and has pledged his party will cut all such ties.
The Unification Church, founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, obtained legal status as a religious organization in Japan in 1968 amid an anti-communist movement supported by Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.
Since the 1980s, the church has faced accusations of devious business and recruitment tactics, including brainwashing members into making huge donations to Moon, often ruining their finances and families.
The group has acknowledged cases of "excessive" donations but says the problem has since been mitigated for more than a decade and recently pledged further reforms.
Experts say Japanese followers are asked to pay for sins committed by their ancestors during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, and that the majority of the church's worldwide funding comes from Japan.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Pivot Airlines flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.
Holiday food traditions will be pricier for Canadians this year, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday.
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
Canada
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Pivot Airlines flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
-
Mounties charged in shooting found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault
Two Mounties who shot a man in his pickup truck at an Alberta rest stop were found not guilty on Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
-
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.
-
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help, the city's police board said Friday.
World
-
What's at stake in Turkiye's new Syria escalation
After weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, Kurdish forces and international players are trying to gauge whether Ankara's threats of a ground invasion are serious.
-
Biden called same-sex marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. Now President Biden disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about a positive future for same-sex marriage.
-
U.S. House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
-
Japan enacts law to help Unification Church donation victims
Japan's parliament on Saturday enacted a law to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups, which mainly targets the Unification Church, whose fundraising tactics and cozy ties with the governing party caused public outrage.
-
Haitians rally for interim government, but split on military intervention: experts
Though citizen and business groups in Haiti are split on the idea of a military intervention amid humanitarian and political crises, experts warned Canadian members of Parliament Friday that the country is in dire need.
-
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
Politics
-
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers presented a united front Friday as they demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau come to the table personally to hammer out an agreement for Ottawa to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to health-care costs.
-
Leslyn Lewis's former campaign manager to help Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in 2023
The man who ran Leslyn Lewis's campaign as she made two consecutive bids to become the federal Conservative leader is off to help Alberta Premier Danielle Smith try to win a provincial election in 2023.
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Health
-
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
-
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children on Friday that targets more recent variants of the coronavirus, along with the original strain.
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
-
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut
Taylor Swift is set make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.
-
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
-
Nick Carter denies rape allegation as ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special
Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter is being sued by a 39-year-old woman with autism and cerebral palsy who says the singer raped her as a teenager on the group's tour bus in 2001.
Business
-
Oldest known pair of jeans in the world pulled from shipwreck, sold at auction
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for US$114,000.
-
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023: IMF
The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.
-
Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history: U.S. data
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Lifestyle
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
Sports
-
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Two penalty shootouts sees Argentina, Croatia move on; top-ranked Brazil, Netherlands out
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday as Croatia eliminated Brazil and Argentina beat the Netherlands. CTVNews.ca has all the latest from the tournament.
-
Olympic champion Canadian women to play in SheBelieves Cup in the U.S. in February
The eighth-ranked Canadian women will open play next year at the SheBelieves Cup in February when they face the top-ranked U.S., No. 7 Brazil and No. 10 Japan in the annual four-nations tournament.
-
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
Autos
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
-
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.