Japan discusses regional defence in rare visit to Taiwan
A group of Japanese lawmakers including two former defence ministers met with Taiwan's president on Thursday in a rare high-level visit to discuss regional security.
The delegation, led by lawmaker and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said it wanted to reach an agreement with Taiwan on defence issues and prepare for any potential conflict in the region, while also seeking to prevent conflict from breaking out.
"We need to think ahead about what kind of situations could happen, what kind of laws and agreements we should prepare, and what kind of armaments we could use," he said in prepared remarks at the Presidential Office. "We need to work together to reach consensus on this ahead of anything that could happen."
Ishiba noted that Japan is also working closely with the U.S to prevent conflict in the Indo-Pacific, saying the defence allies "had no choice" but to prepare.
Tensions in the region have risen amid increasing assertiveness from China, whose authoritarian ruling Communist Party considers democratic, self-ruling Taiwan its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.
The group of Japanese lawmakers was welcomed by President Tsai Ing-wen and will also meet with Su Tseng-chang, president of the Executive Yuan, and representatives from Taiwan's Defence Ministry.
"Safeguarding Taiwan is not only about safeguarding sovereignty. It's also because on the issue of strategic safety Taiwan is a very critical line of defence of the first island chain," Tsai said. "We will continue to deepen our cooperation with Japan and other democratic partners to uphold the Indo-Pacific area's peace and stability."
Ishiba was accompanied by three other Japanese lawmakers -- Yasukazu Hamada, Akihisa Nakashima and Takayuki Shimizu -- who are all members of a cross-party national security group that is comprised of many who have served in the defence establishment.
Ishiba said Japan had a responsibility to promote regional security, economic development and rule of law.
"It cannot just be at the level of thought, just words spoken out of one's mouth. Japan must take on concrete responsibilities in the Asia region," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
LIVE SOON | Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
Lack of communication on epidural shortage 'frustrating' doctors
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
Canada
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
-
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
-
Snow Cone's return to Canadian waters spurs new efforts to free entangled North Atlantic right whale
The return of an entangled North Atlantic right whale to Canadian waters has spurred new enthusiasm, concern, and urgency about what should be done next.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
World
-
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with U.S., South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he's ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.
-
Japan discusses regional defence in rare visit to Taiwan
A group of Japanese lawmakers including two former defence ministers met with Taiwan's president on Thursday in a rare high-level visit to discuss regional security.
-
Alaska State Troopers: Teen kills 3 siblings, himself
A 15-year-old boy shot and killed three siblings at a home near Fairbanks and was found dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities announced Wednesday.
-
Lightning kills nearly 50 this week in India's Uttar Pradesh
Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, police said Thursday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week.
-
Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.
-
Hungary's leader rebuked for opposing 'mixed race' society
One of Viktor Orban's closest associates has resigned in protest over what she called a 'pure Nazi' speech given by the Hungarian prime minister in which he railed against Europe becoming a 'mixed race' society.
Politics
-
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Leslyn Lewis criticizes lack of details ahead of third Conservative leadership debate
While one Conservative leadership candidate is calling on election organizers to release details about the upcoming official debate's format, the party says decisions are being finalized in the next 24 hours.
Health
-
Bacteria that causes rare, serious illness melioidosis is endemic in parts of Mississippi Gulf Coast, CDC says
The bacteria that causes a rare, serious disease called melioidosis has been detected in water and soil samples in Mississippi, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
-
WHO confirms two more Marburg virus cases in Ghana, says official
The World Health Organization has confirmed two more cases of Marburg virus in Ghana, a senior WHO official said on Wednesday, two weeks after the country reported its first outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like disease.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Bernard Cribbins, actor who delighted U.K. kids, dies at 93
Bernard Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy 'Carry On' comedies to children's television and 'Doctor Who,' has died. He was 93.
-
Shawn Mendes cancels Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break
Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour -- more than 70 shows in total -- as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.
-
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host expanded 'Jeopardy' franchise
'Jeopardy!' is holding on to both its hosts while reaching to conquer new ground.
Business
-
U.S. economy shrank 0.9 per cent last quarter, its 2nd straight drop
The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.
-
Wall Street points down after rate hike, ahead of GDP report
Wall Street pointed toward a modestly lower open Thursday following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and ahead what will be the first look at U.S. economic growth during the rocky second quarter.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
Lifestyle
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
How to travel with just hand luggage, according to an expert
With lost baggage claims overwhelming Canadian airports, some travellers may be hoping to lighten their loads and abandon checked bags in favour of carry-on luggage. An expert offers some tips for travelling light.
-
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50,000 of his employees
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
Several days a week you can find Claude Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Ottawa Senators team.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
Autos
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
-
Germany to reduce government incentives to buy electric cars
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year.