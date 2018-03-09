Japan court sentences Peruvian man to hang for killing 6 people
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 2:31AM EST
TOKYO - A Japanese court has sentenced a Peruvian man to hang for killing six people over three days near Tokyo.
The Saitama District Court on Friday convicted 32-year-old Jonathan Nakada for the crimes committed in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo.
He broke into three homes in September 2015. Kyodo News says he was also convicted of robbery for stealing 9,000 yen ($85) and a car.
During his arrest, Nakada slashed himself in the chest and threw himself out a second-storey house after killing a 41-year-old woman and her two daughters downstairs.
The court dismissed his lawyers' argument he was mentally ill and should be acquitted.
