Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

    Several of Donald Trump's former top advisers have told a special U.S. House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that they didn't believe his lies about the 2020 election. But instead of convincing Trump's most stalwart supporters, testimony about the attack on the U.S. Capitol is prompting many of them to simply reassert their views that the former president was correct in his false claim of victory.

    The dais is prepared ahead of the start of the hearing as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol continues to present its findings at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • U.K. approves extradition of Assange, who plans to appeal

    The British government on Friday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges, a milestone - but not the end - of a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website's publication of classified U.S. documents.

  • Trump teases 2024 run as GOP rivals emerge, 1/6 hearings hit

    Former president Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began, addressing religious conservatives gathered in Nashville, Tenn. He spent much of his speech blasting the committee's efforts as politically motivated and also teased the possibility of a run in 2024.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social