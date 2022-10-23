Jan. 6 panel won't let Donald Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says

BREAKING | Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport in London, after travelling on a flight from the Caribbean, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

  • U.S. companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks

    When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.

    Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • How Montreal's video game industry is changing to meet labour demands

    Montreal has carved a spot for itself as a global leader in video game development, now it is faced with a new challenge -- a labour shortage. The city houses industry leaders including Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and boutique studios like Behaviour Interactive, establishing itself as a notable force in the video game sector over nearly three decades.

