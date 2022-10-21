Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump's lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.
The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Those are to be turned in by Nov. 4, although the committee's deadlines are generally subject to negotiation.
“We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”
The panel rooted its action in history, listing past presidents from John Quincy Adams to Gerald Ford, who testified before Congress after leaving office - and noted that even sitting presidents have responded to congressional subpoenas.
It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.
David A. Warrington, a partner with the Dhillon Law Group, said the firm would be handling the issue for Trump, and he said in a statement: “We understand that, once again, flouting norms and appropriate and customary process, the Committee has publicly released a copy of its subpoena. As with any similar matter, we will review and analyze it, and will respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action.”
The subpoena is the latest and most striking escalation in the House committee's 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.
In the subpoena letter, the committee wrote about the “overwhelming evidence” it has assembled, showing Trump “personally orchestrated” an effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, “attempting to corrupt” the Justice Department and pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to change the results.
“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” Thompson and Cheney said.
Lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.
The panel - comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans - approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.
The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his false claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn't investigating his objections. He made no mention of the subpoena.
The subpoena calls for testimony about Trump's dealings with several former aides and associates who have asserted their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to the committee, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kelli Ward.
“These Fifth Amendment assertions - made by persons with whom you interacted - related directly to you and your conduct,” the subpoena letter reads. “They provide specific examples where your truthful testimony under oath with be important.”
The committee also made 19 requests for documents and communication - including for any messages Trump sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal “or any other means” to members of Congress and others about the stunning events of the Capitol attack.
The scope of the committee's request is expansive - pursuing documents from Sept. 1, 2020, two months before the election, to the present on the president's communications with the groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys - as the panel looks to compile a historical record of the run-up to the Capitol attack and then the aftermath.
But there remains little legal advantage for Trump to cooperate with the committee as he already faces other civil and criminal legal battles in various jurisdictions, including over his family business in New York and the handling of presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
It's possible his lawyers could simply run out the clock on the subpoena if they go to court to try to quash it, since the committee goes out of existence at the end of this Congress.
Peter Keisler, who served as acting attorney general under President George W. Bush, wrote in an email responding to a query from the AP: “It seems improbable to me that this could be litigated to conclusion in the time remaining to the Committee in this Congress.”
There is ample precedent for Congress to seek testimony from a former president. Over the past century and a half, at least six current and former presidents have testified on Capitol Hill, including John Tyler and John Quincy Adams after both were subpoenaed in 1848.
If Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, the panel will have to weigh the practical and political implications of holding him in contempt of Congress.
“That's a bridge we cross if we have to get there,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, told ABC on Sunday. “He's made it clear he has nothing to hide, is what he says. So, he should come in.”
If the full House voted to recommend a contempt charge against Trump, the Justice Department would then review the case and decide on any further step.
Other witnesses have faced legal consequences for defying the committee, including close Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was convicted of contempt in July and was sentenced Friday to four months behind bars. But holding a former president in contempt would be another matter.
The subpoena to Trump comes as the committee is looking to wrap up its investigative work and compile a final, comprehensive report that will be published by the end of the year. Investigators have interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including many of Trump's top White House aides, and obtained tens of thousands of pages of documents since the committee was formed in July 2021.
But the panel is authorized only through this Congress, which ends on Jan. 3. That means members have only a few short months - amid a hectic lame-duck legislative period after the midterm elections - to refine their historical record of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. Whether that will include the testimony from the 45th president of the United States remains to be seen.
The committee ended its subpoena to Trump by quoting one of his predecessors: “President (Theodore) Roosevelt explained during his congressional testimony, `an ex-President is merely a citizen of the United States, like any other citizen, and it is his plain duty to try to help this committee or respond to its invitation.”'
------
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL REPORT
SPECIAL REPORT | Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists hound election officials out of office
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about getting the flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Industry minister on Canada-U.S. Nexus dispute: 'Should be an easy one to resolve'
Canada's clash with the United States over the Nexus trusted-traveller program should be resolved well before the president and prime minister meet in December, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday.
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
RCMP release surveillance video of migrant family that died at Canada/U.S. border
RCMP has released a surveillance video of a migrant family from India who were found dead near Emerson, Man. in January, as they attempt to track the family’s movements in the week leading up to their death.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
'Every moment counts': Calgary couple ties the knot on ICU patio
A Calgary man fighting a terminal illness married his longtime partner this week in an emotional ceremony that took place right inside the hospital where he'd been staying.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
Canada
-
RCMP release surveillance video of migrant family that died at Canada/U.S. border
RCMP has released a surveillance video of a migrant family from India who were found dead near Emerson, Man. in January, as they attempt to track the family’s movements in the week leading up to their death.
-
Industry minister on Canada-U.S. Nexus dispute: 'Should be an easy one to resolve'
Canada's clash with the United States over the Nexus trusted-traveller program should be resolved well before the president and prime minister meet in December, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday.
-
What to know about getting the flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
-
'We're a boring soccer family': Shocked Surrey, B.C., residents find home riddled with bullets
Shawn Crawford remains shaken to his core days after his family was woken up to gunfire directed at their Surrey, B.C., home in the middle of the night.
-
'Every moment counts': Calgary couple ties the knot on ICU patio
A Calgary man fighting a terminal illness married his longtime partner this week in an emotional ceremony that took place right inside the hospital where he'd been staying.
World
-
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say 'personally orchestrated' a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government
Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy's new ruling coalition, assembling the country's first far-right-led government since the end of the Second World War and becoming the first woman to obtain the premiership.
-
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as U.K. leader
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago -- jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country's leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.
-
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
U.S. President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available – more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.
-
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday.
-
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called "grey list" of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country's prime minister and other government officials.
Politics
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
Health
-
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually, US$27 billion worldwide: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
-
What to know about getting the flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Sci-Tech
-
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
-
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Entertainment
-
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
-
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
-
Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'
U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process.
Business
-
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.7 per cent in August
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.7 per cent to $61.8 billion in August as high gas prices eased slightly and e-commerce sales increased.
-
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no
Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week. At issue is the brand's slogan 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy.
-
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all 'so silly.'
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Sports
-
How the Canadian government is celebrating Manitoba's Tackaberry skate
The Government of Canada has recognized the historic significance of a Manitoban contribution to the sport of hockey.
-
Critics call Gymnastics Canada's agreement with Abuse-Free Sport 'miniscule step'
Gymnastics Canada has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, the new federal program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.
-
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL to 'going away on deployment for the military'
Tom Brady has apologized for a 'very poor choice of words; after he compared playing in the NFL to a military deployment.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.