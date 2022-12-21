Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of Trump's followers threatened democracy with “horrific” brutality toward law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” according to the report's executive summary.
“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report from the House Jan. 6 committee, which is expected to be released in full on Thursday. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”
Ahead of the report’s release, the committee on Wednesday evening released 34 transcripts from the 1,000 interviews it conducted over the last 18 months. Most of those released are of witnesses who invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
The report's eight chapters of findings will largely mirror nine hearings this year that presented evidence from the private interviews and millions of pages of documents. They tell the story of Trump’s extraordinary and unprecedented campaign to overturn his defeat and his pressure campaign on state officials, the Justice Department, members of Congress and his own vice president to change the vote.
A 154-page summary of the report released Monday detailed how Trump, a Republican, amplified the false claims on social media and in public appearances, encouraging his supporters to travel to Washington and protest Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election win. And how he told them to “fight like hell” at a huge rally in front of the White House that morning and then did little to stop the violence as they beat police, broke into the Capitol and sent lawmakers running for their lives.
It was a “multi-part conspiracy,” the committee concludes.
The massive, damning report comes as Trump is running again for the presidency and also facing multiple federal investigations, including probes of his role in the insurrection and the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate. A House committee is expected to release his tax returns in the coming days — documents he has fought for years to keep private. And he has been blamed by Republicans for a worse-than-expected showing in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since he won the 2016 election.
It is also a culmination of four years of a House Democratic majority that has spent much of its time and energy investigating Trump and that is ceding power to Republicans in two weeks. Democrats impeached Trump twice — both times he was acquitted by the Senate — and investigated his finances, his businesses, his foreign ties and his family.
But the Jan. 6 probe has been the most personal for the lawmakers, most of whom were in the Capitol when Trump’s supporters stormed the building and interrupted the certification of Biden's victory.
While the lasting impact of the probes remains to be seen — most Republicans have stayed loyal to the former president — the committee’s hearings were watched by tens of millions of people over the summer. And 44 per cent of voters in November’s midterm elections said the future of democracy was their primary consideration at the polls, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.
“This committee is nearing the end of its work, but as a country we remain in strange and uncharted waters,” said the panel’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, at the meeting Monday to adopt the report and recommend criminal charges against Trump. “We’ve never had a president of the United States stir up a violent attempt to block the transfer of power. I believe nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning.”
The “reckoning” committee members are hoping for is criminal charges against Trump and key allies. But only the Justice Department has the power to prosecute, so the panel sent referrals recommending the department investigate the former president on four crimes, including aiding an insurrection.
While its main points are familiar, the Jan. 6 report will provide new detail from the hundreds of interviews and thousands of documents the committee has collected. Transcripts and some video are expected to be released as well over the coming two weeks. Republicans take over the House on Jan. 3, when the panel will be dissolved.
“I guarantee there’ll be some very interesting new information in the report and even more so in the transcripts,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told “CBS Mornings."
The transcripts released Wednesday include Jeffrey Clark, a senior official in the Trump Justice Department who worked to advance Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and John Eastman, a conservative lawyer and an architect of Trump’s last-ditch efforts to stay in office. Each invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Also included in the release is testimony from witnesses associated with extremist groups that were involved in planning ahead of the attack. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted last month of seditious conspiracy for his role in the planning, and former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio both spoke to the committee. Tarrio and four other members of the extremist group are in court on similar charges this month.
The summary of the report describes how Trump refused to accept the lawful result of the 2020 election and plotted to overturn his defeat. Trump pressured state legislators to hold votes invalidating Biden’s electors, sought to “corrupt the U.S. Department of Justice” by urging department officials to make false statements about the election and repeatedly, personally tried to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to upend democracy with unprecedented objections at the congressional joint session, it says.
Trump has tried to discredit the report, slamming members of the committee as “thugs and scoundrels” as he has continued to falsely dispute his 2020 loss.
In response to the panel's criminal referrals, Trump said that “These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me.”
The report will give minute-by-minute detail of what Trump was doing — and not doing — for around three hours as his supporters beat police and broke into the Capitol. Trump riled up the crowd at the rally that morning and then did little to stop his supporters for several hours as he watched the violence unfold on television inside the White House and ignored pleas from aides to stop it.
Lawmakers point out the evidence about Trump's actions they still do not have from that time, including call logs, entries in the official daily diary or calls to any security officials.
“President Trump did not contact a single top national security official during the day. Not at the Pentagon, nor at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the F.B.I., the Capitol Police Department, or the D.C. Mayor’s office,” the report says.
There is also a lack of official photographs of the president in those hours.
“President Trump appears to have instructed that the White House photographer was not to take any photographs,” the committee wrote in its summary, citing an interview with chief White House photographer Shealah Craighead.
The panel also raised questions about whether some aides were pressured by Trump or his remaining allies not to be forthcoming during their interviews with the committee.
___
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin, Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point' in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked 'every American' for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to U.S. Congress on Wednesday aimed at sustaining U.S. and allied support for his country's defence against Russia's brutal invasion.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
Canada
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
-
Did Ottawa get a bad deal on its $7B fighter jets? Here's what experts have to say
Experts are warning against drawing conclusions about whether Canada is getting a good deal for its $7 billion F-35 fighter jets, given the large startup costs associated with buying and fielding a new fighter jet.
World
-
Former Harvard coach, dad acquitted in college bribery case
A former Harvard fencing coach was acquitted Wednesday of charges that he accepted more than US$1.5 million in bribes in exchange for designating a wealthy businessman's two sons as recruits to help secure their admission to the elite university.
-
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
-
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
-
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
-
Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government
Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.
-
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
Politics
-
Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
-
Regional chief warns of 'tight' turnaround as Ottawa eyes First Nations policing law
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he hopes to introduce legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service early in the new year, with one regional chief calling that timeline 'tight.'
Health
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
Don't get drunk: U.K. govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.
Sci-Tech
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Canadian film 'Eternal Spring' misses Oscar race for best international feature
Canada's entry for best international feature has been knocked out of the competition at next year's Oscars.
-
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
-
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
Business
-
Inflation rate falls slightly in November even as grocery, shelter costs rise rapidly
Canada's annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November, but that's little relief for Canadians who are facing rapidly rising grocery and shelter costs.
-
S&P/TSX composite up 1.4 per cent, U.S. markets also rise
Canada's main stock index gained almost 1.4 per cent Wednesday on broad-based gains, while U.S. markets rose further.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
Lifestyle
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
-
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Sports
-
NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dead at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored 'The Immaculate Reception,' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
-
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
The New York Yankees named outfielder Aaron Judge as the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year deal worth a reported US$360 million.
-
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.