Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
Hush-money payments. Classified records. And now, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that led to the Capitol attack. Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, Donald Trump faces increasing legal peril as investigations into his struggle to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head.
A target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests he may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
Smith's wide-ranging probe into the chaotic weeks between Trump's election loss and his supporters' attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seems to be nearing an end just as another case could be on the horizon. A grand jury that was sworn in this month in Georgia will likely consider whether to charge Trump and his Republican allies for their efforts to reverse his election loss in the state.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as a malign effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.
Here's a look at the Jan. 6 investigation, Trump's legal cases and what could happen next:
WHAT IS THE FOCUS OF THE JAN. 6 PROBE?
The team led by Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, has questioned a host of former White House officials, Trump allies, lawyers and state election officials both in voluntary interviews and before the grand jury that has been meeting behind closed doors in Washington. Those who have testified before the grand jury -- which would ultimately hand down any indictment -- include Trump's Vice President Mike Pence, who has spoken extensively in public about the former president's efforts to pressure him into rejecting President Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Smith's team appears to be interested in a late night Dec. 18, 2020, White House meeting one aide has called "unhinged" in which Trump's private lawyers suggested he order the U.S. military to seize state voting machines in an unprecedented effort to pursue his false claims of voter fraud. In videos shown by the U.S. House Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack, one White House lawyer said he thought the idea was "nuts." Judges -- including some appointed by Trump -- uniformly rejected his claims of voter fraud.
Smith has also questioned witnesses about schemes by Trump associates to enlist electors in battleground states to sign certificates claiming that Trump -- instead of Biden -- had won their states. The fake electors' certificates were mailed to the National Archives and Congress, where some Republicans used them to try to justify delaying or blocking certification of the election.
Smith's team has also shown interest in the story of a Georgia election worker, Ruby Freeman, who along with her daughter has recounted living in fear following death threats after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase in Georgia. That interest is according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal probe.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
It's unclear when Smith's investigation may wrap up. Trump said he was invited to appear before the grand jury this week, though targets of investigations don't have to testify and rarely agree to do so. The grand jury, which meets in secret, would ultimately vote on whether there is enough evidence to charge him with a crime. Federal grand juries are made up of about 16 to 23 people, and at least 12 must agree in order to hand down an indictment.
Among the potential charges legal experts have said Trump could face are conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding: Congress' certification of Biden's electoral victory. Hundreds of the more than 1,000 people accused of federal crimes in the Jan. 6 riot have been charged with the obstruction offence, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
If charged in the Jan. 6 case, Trump could face a challenging jury pool in overwhelmingly Democratic Washington, whose residents -- many of whom work on Capitol Hill -- had a front-row seat to the chaos that unfolded after Trump urged his supporters to "fight like hell."
Many Jan. 6 rioters have tried unsuccessfully to get their trials moved out of the nation's capital, saying Trump supporters can't get a fair trial there. Only two defendants have been acquitted of all charges after trials, and those were trials decided by a judge, not a jury. In the most serious Jan. 6 cases brought so far, juries have convicted the leaders of two far-right extremist groups -- the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys -- of seditious conspiracy and other charges for what prosecutors described as plots to block the transfer of power from Trump to Biden. More than 600 other Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
WHAT'S GOING ON WITH TRUMP'S OTHER CASES?
Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 federal felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified records at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate and rejecting government demands to give them back. A judge in that case heard arguments on Tuesday over whether that trial -- which would take place in Florida -- should happen before or after the 2024 election. While prosecutors are seeking a December trial date, Trump's lawyers have pushed for an indefinite delay, arguing he can't get a fair trial while he's campaigning for president.
In New York state court, a trial is scheduled to begin in March -- in the thick of primary season -- in another Trump case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that alleges a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case to 34 felony counts of falsifying internal business records at his private company about a hush-money payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump was trying to get the case moved to federal court, but a judge ruled against that on Wednesday.
In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating Trump and his allies for their efforts to overturn his election loss in that state, is expected to present her case before one of two grand juries seated earlier this month. Willis has suggested that any indictments would likely come in August. A separate special grand jury -- which didn't have charging power and dissolved in January -- submitted a report with recommendations to Willis. Though most of that report remains under wraps for now, the panel's foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people.
Meanwhile, in Michigan on Tuesday, the state's attorney general filed felony charges, including forgery against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates that said they were legitimate electors despite Biden's victory there.
--------
Richer reported from Boston.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Labour minister pressed to end B.C. port labour dispute amid renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said heightened tensions between the two countries make it unlikely that he will return any time soon.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Montreal man gets 22 years in U.S. prison in transborder fentanyl distribution ring
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars for his role in a global scheme to distribute fentanyl and other synthetic opioids throughout the United States, all of it orchestrated from inside a Canadian prison.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government directs Surrey to keep municipal police force, abandon RCMP
The long tug-of-war over policing in B.C.'s second-largest city could be coming to an end after the provincial government directed Surrey to move forward with a municipal force, rather than revert back to the RCMP.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Chow calls for 250 more shelter beds for refugees as key item in 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling on the city to open 250 additional shelter spaces for refugees as she takes part in her first council meeting as mayor.
World
-
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
-
A powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 4 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, police and local media outlets said.
-
Aerial footage shows progression of the Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction
Aerial video shows the reconstruction of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral, where approximately 100 oak trusses will be installed at the end of August, years after a major fire tore though the famous French church.
-
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison, one of the longest among hundreds of Jan. 6 riot cases.
-
One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart
One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.
-
Biden's White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new guidelines for corporate mergers, took steps to disclose the junk fees charged by landlords and launched a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry.
Politics
-
Labour minister pressed to end B.C. port labour dispute amid renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
Health
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
-
Researchers say modified version of CBD could help reverse fentanyl effects
Researchers at Indiana University say a modified version of cannabidiol, a chemical found in cannabis, could help reverse the effects of overdoses from drugs such as fentanyl.
-
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for US$190K — about 380 times its original price
A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for US$190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.
Entertainment
-
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur, propelling the case back into the spotlight nearly 30 years after his death.
-
After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing
An investigation into Tupac Shakur's unsolved killing has been revived. It took nearly three decades, but a new twist came when authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star's shooting death, they confirmed Tuesday.
-
No drug test for 'Rust' movie armourer as her trial looms in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The former weapons supervisor on the set of the movie "Rust" won't have to take a drug test as she confronts felony charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter in the on-set shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.
Business
-
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
-
Business owners raise concerns as B.C. port workers return to picket lines
B.C. port workers are back on strike after the union's leadership rejected a federal mediator's settlement, leaving local business owners worried about supply chain disruptions.
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
-
'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot
Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.
Sports
-
Team Canada feeling confident heading into first FIFA World Cup match
Team Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but heading into the 2023 FIFA World Cup, it is currently ranked seventh in the world.
-
Canadian women relaxed ahead of World Cup opener but still face some injury issues
Canada looked relaxed at training Wednesday ahead of its FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Nigeria, although several players appeared to be working at their own pace.
-
Canadian diver McKay claims bronze at World Aquatics Championships in Japan
Canadian diver Caeli McKay captured bronze in the women's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.