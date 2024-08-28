World

    Jamaican police suspect a shark killed a teenager found dead by fishermen

    This Feb. 1, 2014 photo shows Kingston Harbor, Kingston, Jamaica, a natural deepwater port that is roughly 10 miles long and two miles wide. (AP Photo/David McFadden) This Feb. 1, 2014 photo shows Kingston Harbor, Kingston, Jamaica, a natural deepwater port that is roughly 10 miles long and two miles wide. (AP Photo/David McFadden)
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

    A shark attacked and killed a 16-year-old Jamaican high school student whose body was found in waters just north of the island, authorities said.

    Police identified the victim as Jahmari Reid from the northern parish of Trelawny, located just east of the popular tourist town of Montego Bay.

    The teen apparently went spearfishing alone early Monday, with fishermen finding his body the following day with injuries consistent with a shark attack, police said in a report late Tuesday.

    Shark attacks are rare, with a total of 69 confirmed unprovoked attacks worldwide and 14 fatalities reported last year, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

    Since 1749, only three unprovoked shark attacks have been reported in Jamaica, according to the file, which is administered by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch Society.

