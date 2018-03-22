Jamaican flight crew member charged with smuggling cocaine taped to his legs
This photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a Fly Jamaica Airways crew member as he was searched and arrested at New York's Kennedy Airport with four packages of cocaine taped to his legs on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (U.S. Customs)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 5:43PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Federal authorities say a flight crew member arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport from Jamaica with four packages of cocaine taped to his legs.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Fly Jamaica Airways crew member Hugh Hall was arrested on Saturday and they seized about 9 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of about $160,000.
Hall was detained after a court appearance on Monday.
His attorney and the airline did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on Thursday.
An arriving crew member discovered that he could not get a leg up on @CBP #JFK in his attempt to transport approximately $160,000 worth of cocaine into the United States https://t.co/VJ7GNN7CeM pic.twitter.com/X8B7C4suiP— CBP New York City (@CBPNewYorkCity) March 21, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Florida man reunites with pet cat lost 14 years ago
- U.K.'s May seeks united EU against Russia over spy poisoning
- Jamaican flight crew member charged with smuggling cocaine taped to his legs
- Porn actress' lawyer demands Trump business retain documents
- Stoneman Douglas students to use clear backpacks in wake of school shooting