Jackson to join U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday as Breyer departs
Jackson to join U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday as Breyer departs
Ketanji Brown Jackson, picked by President Joe Biden to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, is set to be sworn in to begin serving the lifetime job on Thursday with the formal retirement of liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.
Jackson, 51, was confirmed by the Senate on April 7. Breyer, 83, has served on the court since 1994 and announced his plans to retire in January. Breyer will officially retire and Jackson will take her two oaths of office at noon (ET) on Thursday shortly after the court issues the last of its rulings of its current term.
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Jackson while Breyer will administer the judicial oath in a small gathering with Jackson's family at the courthouse, the court said.
"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," Breyer said in a letter to Biden.
Breyer, the court's oldest justice, often found himself in dissent on a court that has moved ever rightward, including last Friday when its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion recognized in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Breyer also dissented in another major ruling last week when the court's conservatives endorsed for the first time a right under the U.S. Constitution to carry a handgun in public.
Jackson's confirmation by the Senate marked a victory for Biden, who has sought to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds.
Thursday's ceremony will be livestreamed on the court's website, the court indicated.
Jackson, who served early in her career as a Supreme Court clerk for Breyer, will become the sixth woman justice ever. For the first time, four women will serve on the court together. She will take Breyer's place on the liberal bloc of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority whose actions in recent weeks illustrate a willingness to boldly assert its power by taking up and decisively ruling on contentious issues.
Aside from landmark decisions on gun rights and abortion rulings, the court this term has issued a series of rulings expanding religious rights, chipping away at the wall separating church and state.
In just the past two weeks, the court allowed more public funding of private schools that teach and promote religion - including those that bar LGBTQ2S+ students and teachers - and backed a Washington state public high school football coach who was suspended for leading Christian prayers with players on the field after games.
The court's conservative wing was bolstered by the 2020 addition of former President Donald Trump's third appointee, Amy Coney Barrett. Her appointment changed the court's dynamics by marginalizing Chief Justice John Roberts, making it possible for its conservative bloc to amass the five votes needed to decide cases without him.
Roberts is considered more of an incrementalist conservative. Trump's two other appointees were Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
The conservative majority may endure for years - possibly decades - and has signaled interest in other big changes to the law.
Race will loom large over the Supreme Court's next term, which begins in October. One major case could end affirmative action policies used by colleges and universities in their admissions processes to increase their enrollment of Black and Hispanic students to achieve campus diversity. Ending such policies has been another goal of conservatives.
Another major case involving Alabama's U.S. congressional district map, which a lower court found discriminated against Black voters, could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racially biased actions in voting.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border restrictions to enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
WATCH LIVE | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
INVESTIGATION | OPP officer contributed to Toronto's notorious tow truck industry, court hears
A decorated OPP officer became part of the problem of the GTA’s troubled tow truck industry when he played favourites and sent more than half a million dollars in tows to a tow truck company also featured in a reality TV show, according to a Superior Court justice.
Canada
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
New real estate guidelines pressure owners with a home equity line of credit: survey
A new survey exposes balance sheet vulnerabilities for some Canadian homeowners amidst rising interest rates.
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
-
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
World
-
Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with N.Y. AG subpoena
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of a New York court, a judge said in an order Wednesday.
-
Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian militant early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during clashes that broke out during an arrest raid, Palestinian officials said.
-
After Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
Fearing outbreaks of religious violence, police in the Indian state of Rajasthan banned public gatherings and suspended Internet services a day after two Muslims posted a video claiming responsibility for slaying a Hindu tailor in the city of Udaipur.
-
Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers
In the chaotic minutes after dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering under the Texas sun, the driver tried to slip away by pretending to be one of the survivors, a Mexican immigration official said Wednesday.
-
EU seeks open talks on Northern Ireland, not pre-set U.K. outcome: official
The European Commission is willing to negotiate trading arrangements for Northern Ireland with Britain, but only if talks are constructive and do not resume with an outcome already set by London, a top EU official said on Wednesday.
-
N.Y. to limit where guns can be carried: governor
New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, describing a deal with state legislative leaders that is being finalized.
Politics
-
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
-
Bill Blair says discussions with RCMP on gun ban, N.S. shooting stayed separate
Former public safety minister Bill Blair says his office worked with the RCMP on the Liberals' gun ban, announced in May 2020, but those conversations had "no nexus" with discussions about the Nova Scotia shooting spree.
-
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
Health
-
EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
The European Union's executive branch proposed Wednesday a ban on the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products, including some vaping items, as part of its plan to fight cancer.
-
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
-
Stroke-inducing clots efficiently dissolved by heart attack drug: Canadian researchers
A drug used to treat heart attacks has proven to be an effective treatment for the most common type of stroke, and an even better treatment than the current clinical standard, says a team of Canadian researchers.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
-
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
-
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ drops first trailer
A first look at the Disney+ original movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' is here.
-
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit 'Knives Out,' will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Business
-
Top accounting firm fined US$100 million after employees cheated on CPA exams
Ernst & Young has been slapped with a record US$100 million fine from the U.S. government after regulators discovered that the company knew some of its auditors were cheating on exams for several years and did nothing to stop it.
-
S&P/TSX composite falls on fears that rising rates will reduce demand for oil
Energy and technologies helped push Canada's main stock index lower as a shrunken U.S. economy last quarter and aggressive comments from Fed officials had investors worrying about weaker demand and a potential recession.
-
Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns
As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia's minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country's businesses could suffer if the trend persists.
Lifestyle
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
Sports
-
Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada
Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement.
-
Brooks Koepka cites injuries, family for joining Saudi-backed tour
Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind.
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez finishes cancer treatment
The voice of the Toronto Blue Jays has completed his cancer treatment and could head back to the broadcast booth as soon as next month.
Autos
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.
-
Nissan recalls SUVs for sudden hood opening
Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.