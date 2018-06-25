Jack Daniel's prices increase in Europe because of tariffs
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 6:37PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The price of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey will increase in the European Union because of the impact of the bloc's new 25 per cent tariff.
The EU is taxing a range of U.S. imports, including whiskey, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
Brown-Forman Corp. spokesman Phil Lynch said Monday that the price increase for Jack Daniels will take effect over the next couple months as stockpiled cases of the whiskey are sold off.
Lynch said European consumers are expected to see price increases of about 10 per cent, but the prices may vary in some markets because local distributors and stores are involved in setting prices.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Algeria abandons 13,000 migrants over 14 months in Sahara Desert
- 'Permit Patty' says she is facing death threats after apparent call to police over child selling water
- Jack Daniel's prices increase in Europe because of tariffs
- U.S. seen backing away from Syria de-escalation enforcement
- German peacekeepers warn about weather, isolation and UN red tape