Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
In a recent exclusive interview with CNN, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson gave the most extensive account yet of the testimony behind closed doors.
"There were questions asked about what was she doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us," the Mississippi Democrat said of Ivanka Trump. Investigators "asked certain questions about her awareness of what her father was doing. She told us."
While Thompson was careful to point out that Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law Jared Kushner did not give away any "trade secrets," and that their testimony was not against Trump himself, he said the couple did corroborate critical testimony from others who said the then-President was reluctant to try to call off the rioters despite being asked to do so.
"They kinda supported the fact that the President was told he had to do something to stop the January 6 insurrection. That he had to be public with it; he had to be direct," Thompson said. "So in that respect ... we have been able to systematically, with our depositions and interviewing of other witnesses, we've been able to fill in a lot of the gaps."
The committee heard evidence from more than one witness, including former Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser Keith Kellogg, who said Ivanka Trump was sometimes with her father as he watched the riot unfold on TV in a room off the Oval Office. Such testimony is key, especially with an hours-long gap in the presidential daily diary during that period on January 6.
Trump family members co-operate while some aides refuse
A person close to the Trump family told CNN the former President's children never saw a reason not to cooperate with the committee because none of them felt appearing before the panel put them at any risk. They also perceived the committee's decision not to subpoena them as a sign that they weren't walking into a contentious situation.
This person also noted that Kushner was traveling in the Middle East on January 6, 2021, and got COVID-19 upon return, adding that he wasn't involved in planning the "Stop the Steal" rally or in communication with some of the fringe figures who were counseling his father-in-law on ways to overturn the election.
Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not invoke the Fifth Amendment or claim privilege during their interviews, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
A representative for Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not respond to a request for comment.
Thompson's description of the importance of this family testimony reflects a curious evolving pattern of some top advisers to the former President refusing to share with the committee what they witnessed of Trump, while key family members -- some of whom were also top White House aides -- go ahead and talk to the committee.
In addition to Ivanka Trump and Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. is expected to testify, and he and the committee are working to schedule his appearance. His fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the committee last month.
In his interview with CNN, Thompson questioned why the former President did not object to his family members testifying while key White House aides are now being held in contempt of Congress by the House after refusing to testify, saying they had been instructed by the President to claim executive privilege over their conversations.
"Now we have four individuals who are being held in contempt of Congress because they were directed by the President not to come. So they are under the bus, but his children are not. They came," Thompson said. "Now to me, that's Donald Trump that we are discovering. It's 'do as I say, but not do as I do.' Do you understand? I say don't go and testify, but when my children or my in-laws are involved, you can go testify."
Thompson said he was unaware of whether the family members sought permission from the former President to talk to the committee or spoke with him beforehand.
"I just know that if the children went and the others didn't because he told them not to go, based on their own accounting, that's just suspicious," Thompson said. "I think it's ironic that he would tell some people not to come and they follow his direction and get held in contempt of Congress," while his children do the opposite. "So, I mean, that's kind of who he is."
The Biden White House has uniformly refused to assert privilege for former White House aides, including Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump told The Washington Post that he had offered the couple "privilege" if they wanted it, but they declined. The former President also called his daughter's eight-hour interview a "shame and harassment."
In a statement to CNN, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said, "This committee has exposed itself as partisan hacks who have tampered and edited evidence, while also selectively leaking testimony to peddle their dishonest political agenda. To make matters worse, their allies in the media are going along with it, parroting half truths and Democrat talking points as gospel."
Top former Trump advisers Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro have been held in contempt of Congress by the House for holding back information from the committee. Bannon, the only one to face criminal contempt charges so far, has tied his podcast brand, in part, to supporting Trump.
Yet several other advisers to the former President have sat for lengthy interviews, such as Guilfoyle, administration official Stephen Miller and even top lawyers from the White House.
Thompson has said the committee is open to subpoenaing the former President if necessary.
Major new clashes between the committee and the ex-President have been at a minimum since Trump lost his attempt to keep secret documents from his White House, and lawyers for Trump have had a relatively haphazard approach to how witnesses from the White House should handle their testimony, according to several people familiar with the committee's conversations with top witnesses.
Inside the White House on January 6
Based on the logs of texts, reviewed by CNN, that were provided to the committee by Meadows, both Ivanka Trump and Kushner were part of a group text chain on November 5, 2020, in which Ivanka Trump told her White House and campaign colleagues: "You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!"
On January 6, 2021, Ivanka Trump wrote a tweet, which she later deleted, calling the rioters "patriots." But gradually, she has backed away from any overt support for those who stormed the Capitol and false claims of election fraud.
Kellogg's testimony before the House committee described the important role Ivanka Trump played on January 6, calling her "heroic."
Kellogg recalled that she went to speak to her father in the White House "because Ivanka Trump can be pretty tenacious. And I think she went back in on more than one occasion to try to get a sense of -- sense of what was going on. And I think she just -- that's just, my experience, that's her nature," Kellogg testified.
"Ivanka could bring raw truth to an issue. And I thought if there was any adviser in the White House in four years that could talk to her dad as a dad, it was Ivanka. It wasn't Jared. It wasn't me. It wasn't anybody. It was a daughter to a dad," Kellogg testified. "So I knew she was the hold card."
Kellogg indicated Ivanka Trump had more sway with her father than other staffers for one reason in particular: "We're not blood."
The text chain group, first published by CNN, also included campaign aides Bill Stepien and Jason Miller, along with advisers Hope Hicks, Meadows and Scavino.
On December 4, in one of the few messages Meadows received from Kushner, Trump's son-in-law shared a fact check of one of the most prominent election fraud claims from Georgia. The article showed that despite inflammatory claims of poll workers stashing suitcases filled with ballots under a table, that did not, in fact, occur.
And on January 6, Miller wrote to Kushner, Meadows and Scavino that while he "totally disagreed with the outcome of the election and the facts bear me out....nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."
Kushner responded at 10:10 p.m. that night: "Why don't we post on his Facebook page since he isn't locked out there..."
Thompson also confirmed to CNN that the committee knows, from multiple sources, that Trump "was told that he had lost the election by a number of people, and he just refused to accept it. ... I think he wanted all hell to break loose."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Roe v. Wade leak could deal major blow to U.S. Supreme Court, experts say
The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say.
Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month, a senior U.S. official warned, and the Mariupol steel mill that is the city's last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
About 15K residential construction workers walk off the job in the GTA
Approximately 15,000 construction workers have walked off the job, potentially impacting the delivery of residential projects across the Greater Toronto Area.
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.
Canada
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry will soon focus on killer's violent past: report
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia released an interim report Monday that charts its progress and defends its decision to limit witness testimony.
-
Some Afghan refugees settling into life in Canada, but others still stranded
An organization that raised money to get interpreters out of the Taliban’s reach is winding down its fundraising campaign today, but is still pushing Ottawa to save the lives of those it promised to help, many of whom are still stranded in Afghanistan.
-
States of emergency declared in 18 Manitoba communities as flooding continues
Communities across Manitoba's Interlake Region are dealing with major flooding issues on Monday, including crumbling roads and streets covered in water.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
-
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
The Peguis First Nation, about 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg, was placed under a mandatory evacuation order after ice jams on the Fisher River drove up water levels.
World
-
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month, a senior U.S. official warned, and the Mariupol steel mill that is the city's last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
-
Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low
Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low.
-
Ukraine updates: Slovakia to seek exemption from oil embargo
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: Slovakia's energy minister says the country is not ready to join a European Union embargo on imports of Russian oil as part of a new package of sanctions to be imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
-
Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
-
Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.
Politics
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament
The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create 'an audience, not an opposition' after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
-
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Triggers for severe illness in children with COVID-19 identified in small study
Researchers have identified triggers for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) related to COVID-19, according to a small Australian study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
-
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
-
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Business
-
About 15K residential construction workers walk off the job in the GTA
Approximately 15,000 construction workers have walked off the job, potentially impacting the delivery of residential projects across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
BP profit more than doubles on 'exceptional' oil trading
BP took a hit of more than US$24 billion from ditching its business in Russia but reported a huge jump in profit for the first quarter.
-
'It won't change overnight:' Workers push back as return-to-office plans roll out
As pandemic restrictions are lifted and case numbers ease, some companies want workers back in the office five days a week. On the other side of the spectrum, others are vacating pricey leases in prime downtown areas and asking employees to work remotely for good.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.