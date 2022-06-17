Italy sees first assisted suicide after years of court battles

Undated photo of hospital beds. (Photo by Pixabay/Pexels) Undated photo of hospital beds. (Photo by Pixabay/Pexels)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social