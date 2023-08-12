Italy's justice minister visits prison where 2 inmates died as advocates warn of summertime suicides

Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio arrives at the Lorusso e Cutugno jailhouse in Turin, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Italy’s justice minister visited a Turin prison on Saturday where two women died within hours of each other, and called for alternative forms of detention and the conversion of military barracks for prison use to help relieve Italy’s overcrowded jails. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told reporters his wasn’t an inspection or investigation into the Lorusso and Cutugno prison, but rather a demonstration of solidarity with the facility following the deaths Friday. (Andrea Alfano/LaPresse via AP) Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio arrives at the Lorusso e Cutugno jailhouse in Turin, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Italy’s justice minister visited a Turin prison on Saturday where two women died within hours of each other, and called for alternative forms of detention and the conversion of military barracks for prison use to help relieve Italy’s overcrowded jails. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told reporters his wasn’t an inspection or investigation into the Lorusso and Cutugno prison, but rather a demonstration of solidarity with the facility following the deaths Friday. (Andrea Alfano/LaPresse via AP)

