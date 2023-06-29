Italy may have dodged a ‘pasta strike’ but food inflation is still high. Here’s why

Customers look at packages of pasta on sale in a supermarket in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Luca Bruno/AP Photo) Customers look at packages of pasta on sale in a supermarket in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social