World

    • Italy bans Airbnb self-check-ins

    The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, File) The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, File)
    Share
    Rome -

    The days of arriving late at an Airbnb in Italy and opening up the key box to let yourself will soon be over after the country issued a ban on self-check-ins under a new law it says is needed to combat potential terrorism.

    In a move welcomed by those fearing that the popular travel destination is in danger of being overwhelmed by tourists, law enforcement officers are to be deployed to ensure the removal of key boxes and key pads on self-check-in properties, according to Italy’s Interior Ministry.

    The ban represents a tightening up of Italian law. All renters, no matter what the duration of occupancy, must be registered at local police stations, but in recent years property managers have been forwarding photocopies or cell phone pics to a messaging service to comply.

    Now they’ll have to make physical checks in person.

    The new regulation is needed to “implement stringent measures aimed at preventing risks to public order and safety in relation to the possible accommodation of dangerous people or those linked to criminal or terrorist organizations,” according to the circular announcing the ban.

    This comes as the city of Rome braces for an onslaught of tourists for the Vatican’s Holy Jubilee year in 2025 and Italy hosts the Winter Olympics in Cortina in 2026, both events during which Airbnbs and other short-term rentals have already been booked.

    'Good news for everyone'

    The decision to enact the ban was made “In light of the intensification of the phenomenon of short-term rentals throughout the country, linked to the numerous political, cultural and religious events scheduled in the country, also in view of the Jubilee celebrations, which according to estimates will bring 30-35 million tourists to Italy,” the circular states.

    Local governments have already welcomed the move, which comes on the heels of a ban on keyboxes issued by the Tuscan city of Florence in mid-November.

    Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri told CNN he applauded the ban, saying padlocks and keyboxes “disfigure our streets,” and declaring it “good news for everyone.”

    “I express my appreciation for a decision that I have been hoping for for some time, which clarifies and guarantees better prevention of abuse, more effective access controls and an initial brake on unfair competition,” he said in a statement to CNN

    Italy’s tourism minister Daniela Santanché called the ban “an essential step to prevent risks and guarantee a peaceful and positive tourist experience.”

    CNN has reached out to Airbnb for comment.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News