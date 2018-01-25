Italian train derails near Milan, 2 dead
An injured passenger is assisted after a train derailed at the station of Pioltello Limito, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 3:32AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 3:53AM EST
MILAN - Carabinieri say a commuter train carrying hundreds of people has derailed in northern Italy, killing at least two people and seriously injuring at least 10.
The Trenord derailed at the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of Milan. Two cars peeled off the rails and came to rest at an angle. Rescue crews gingerly climbed through them, helping the passengers to escape.
The accident happened early Thursday as people headed into Milan at the start of the work day.
