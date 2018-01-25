

The Associated Press





MILAN - Carabinieri say a commuter train carrying hundreds of people has derailed in northern Italy, killing at least two people and seriously injuring at least 10.

The Trenord derailed at the Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of Milan. Two cars peeled off the rails and came to rest at an angle. Rescue crews gingerly climbed through them, helping the passengers to escape.

The accident happened early Thursday as people headed into Milan at the start of the work day.