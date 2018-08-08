

The Associated Press





ROME -- Italian media, citing a regional train operator, say a conductor risks being fired after announcing that Roma should get off at the next stop.

They say Wednesday shocked passengers reported the incident to the northern Trenord line, which says the conductor will face discipline.

Passengers on Tuesday heard the conductor use a vulgarity on the PA system to say Roma, also known as Gypsies, had exhausted everyone's patience.

The incident follows a string of racial incidents as Italy's new populist government cracks down on migrants.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who recently called for a census of Roma, said people should worry about "aggressions" against passengers and crew, not messages "against molesters."

Passengers said the conductor told them "don't give money" to Roma, who should "get off at the next stop."