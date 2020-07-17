TORONTO -- This isn’t your average cup of joe.

Police in Milan made a peculiar drug bust after a parcel of Colombian coffee was found to have cocaine packed individually into hundreds of coffee beans.

In a statement, the police at Malpensa airport said a package of two kilograms of coffee shipped from Colombia was found to have more than 500 coffee beans stuffed with cocaine and sealed with black tape.

Local police made the announcement on Friday via Twitter with footage of the small beans being cut open to reveal the carefully packed substance inside.

#Cocaina nei chicchi di caffè. Arrestato dalla #GDF di #Varese, in provincia di #Firenze, un responsabile che ha tentato di importare, all’interno di 2 Kg. di pregiato caffè colombiano, un ingente quantitativo di sostanza #stupefacente.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/CtAvoQA9KD — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) July 17, 2020

The package raised suspicions after airport security noticed it was addressed to “Santino D'Antonio” -- a fictional mafia boss in the “John Wick” movie franchise, in a subtle hint of what was actually brewing.

More than 130 grams of cocaine were found in the shipment, which came from Medellin, in northwest Colombia, and was headed to a tobacco store in Florence.

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to import the drugs, along with a 50-year-old man who came to collect the package at the shop.

Police named the case “caffè scorretto,” meaning incorrect coffee, a take on the popular Italian drink “caffè corretto,” which translates to correct coffee, a drink that is made up of espresso and a shot of sambuca or brandy.