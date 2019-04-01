Italian police detain two Colombians in killing, dismemberment
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 2:02PM EDT
Warning, details in this story may be disturbing.
MILAN - Italian police have detained two Colombians in connection with the killing of an unidentified victim whose body was found dismembered inside a suitcase that had been set on fire.
Prosecutor Paolo Storari told reporters Monday that the victim had his throat slashed and then was stabbed during a drunken fight at an outdoor grill party at the residence of one suspect. The body was then hacked into pieces with an axe, put into a suitcase and moved about 800 metres (nearly a mile) with a cart before being set on fire.
Police hoped to identify the victim from a thumb found intact.
One of the suspects is being investigated for murder, and the other for dismembering and trying to dispose of the body.
Storari said the motive wasn't clear.
