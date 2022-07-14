Italian PM Draghi's resignation rebuffed by president -- for now

Italian PM Draghi's resignation rebuffed by president -- for now

Lawmakers attend at the Senate, in Rome, Thursday, July 14, 2022, before voting a bill on various economic measures. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Lawmakers attend at the Senate, in Rome, Thursday, July 14, 2022, before voting a bill on various economic measures. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know

An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social