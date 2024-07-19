World

    • Italian judge orders a journalist to pay 5,000 euros in damages for making fun of Meloni's height

    King Charles, right, meets Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, second right, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the European Political Community meeting, near Oxford, England, Thursday July 18, 2024. (Pool via AP / Hollie Adams) King Charles, right, meets Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, second right, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the European Political Community meeting, near Oxford, England, Thursday July 18, 2024. (Pool via AP / Hollie Adams)
    Rome -

    A judge in Milan has ordered an Italian journalist to pay 5,000 euros (nearly US$5,500) in damages to Premier Giorgia Meloni for making fun of her height in social media posts.

    The judge ruled on Wednesday that two social media posts by journalist Giulia Cortese, who was also handed a suspended fine of 1,200 euros (US$1,300), amounted to “body shaming.”

    In October 2021, when Meloni was still in opposition, Cortese posted a digitally altered picture on X, showing the far-right politician standing in front of a bookshelf with an image of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in the background.

    Meloni reacted on Facebook by saying that the fake image was of “unique gravity” and announced that she would take legal action.

    In the exchange that followed, Cortese described Meloni as a “little woman.” She then wrote in a separate post: “You don’t scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you’re only 1.2 meters tall. I can’t even see you.”

    Reacting to the judge’s verdict, Cortese said late Thursday that the Italian government has a “serious problem with freedom of expression and journalistic dissent.” She added that she may consider appealing the verdict.

    It's not the first time that Meloni has taken legal action against a journalist or someone who had criticized her publicly. Her far-right government has been accused by the center-left opposition of using legal action to put pressure on journalists and critics.

    Meloni’s lawyer said she would donate the 5,000 euros to charity if the sentence against Cortese is confirmed and the money is paid.

    Local Spotlight

