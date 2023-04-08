'It was heartbreaking': Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation
More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.
Mothers hugged sons and daughters as they crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine on Friday after a complex rescue mission involving travel across four countries.
Dasha Rakk, a 13-year-old girl, said she and her twin sister had agreed to leave the Russian-occupied city of Kherson last year because of the war and go to a holiday camp in Crimea for a few weeks. But once in Crimea, Russian officials said the children would be staying for longer.
"They said we will be adopted, that we will get guardians," she said. "When they first told us we will stay longer we all started crying."
Dasha's mother Natalia said she had traveled from Ukraine to Crimea via Poland, Belarus and Moscow to get her daughters. Ukraine's Crimea peninsula has been occupied by Russia since 2014.
"It was terribly difficult but we kept on going, we did not sleep at nights, we slept sitting up," she said, describing her journey to the camp.
"It was heartbreaking to look at children left behind who were crying behind the fence," she said.
Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.
Moscow, which control chunks of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they have been transported away for their own safety.
"Now the fifth rescue mission is nearing its completion. It was special regarding the number of children we managed to return and also because of its complexity," said Mykola Kuleba, the founder of the Save Ukraine humanitarian organization that helped arrange the rescue mission.
Kuleba told a Kyiv briefing on Saturday that all 31 children brought home said no one in Russia was trying to find their parents.
"There were kids who changed their locations five times in five months, some children say that they were living with rats and cockroaches," he said. The children were taken to what Russians called stays in summer camps from occupied parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Kuleba said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ARREST WARRANTS
Three children - two boys and a girl - were present at the media briefing in Kyiv. Save Ukraine said they came home on a previous mission last month that returned 18 children in total.
The three said they had been separated from their parents who were pressured by Russian authorities to send their children to Russian summer camps for what was billed as two weeks, from occupied parts of Kherson and Kharkiv regions.
The children at the briefing said they were forced to remain at the summer camps for four to six months and were moved from one place to another during their stay.
"We were treated like animals. We were closed in a separate building," said Vitaly, a child from Kherson region whose age was not clear. He added that they were told their parents no longer wanted them.
The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.
Moscow has not concealed a program under which it has taken thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied areas, but presents this it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
Russia rejects the ICC allegations, saying it does not recognize the court's jurisdiction and calling the warrants null and void.
Lvova-Belova said earlier this week that her commission acted on humanitarian grounds to protect the interests of children in an area where military action was taking place and had not moved anyone against their will or that of their parents or legal guardians, whose consent was always sought unless they were missing.
Kateryna Rashevska, a lawyer from a Ukrainian NGO called Regional Centre for Human Rights, told the briefing they were collecting evidence to build a case that Russian officials deliberately prevented return of the Ukrainian children.
"In every story there is a whole range of international violations and it cannot go unpunished," she said.
(Additional reporting by Olena Harmash Editing by Tom Balmforth, David Ljunggren and Frances Kerry)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was heartbreaking': Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation
More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass
Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge
A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Canada
-
Selfie sticks bloom beneath Vancouver's cherry blossoms, as petal power goes global
It's springtime in Metro Vancouver, when thickets of selfie sticks and tourists sprout up beneath canopies of the region's famous cherry blossoms.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
World
-
Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass
Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.
-
How Disney manoeuvred to save its Florida kingdom, leaving DeSantis threatening retaliation
In his yearlong battle with Disney, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly leaned on the element of surprise in his attempts to outmanoeuver the entertainment giant and its army of executives, high-priced lawyers and politically connected lobbyists.
-
'We need your help': US$10,000 reward offered for tips that lead to arrest of third suspect in Florida triple homicide
Officials are offering a total of US$10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, the third suspect sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three Florida teenagers.
-
Police: 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach
Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a 'senior skip day' event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people and prompting charges against two for unlawful possession of guns, police in South Carolina said.
-
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
An analysis that was the basis of a highly criticized recommendation from Florida's surgeon general cautioning young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot, according to drafts of the analysis obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
-
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge
A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.
Politics
-
Budget watchdog troubled by spin around latest report on carbon pricing
Canada's Parliamentary budget officer said he is troubled by what he describes as the selective use of facts from his new financial analysis of carbon pricing. Yves Giroux said the report has to be put into context alongside the costs of all other climate policies, including doing nothing.
-
Why aren't federal politicians talking about housing more? Strategists weigh in
Strategists from the entire spectrum of political stripes say party leaders in Canada need to place a greater focus on their plans to increase housing supply and make housing more affordable, or they'll risk missing out on large swaths of potential voters.
-
Liberals pledge revamp of forced-labour bill, possible enforcement rules surprise MP
The Trudeau government is revamping its approach to modern-day slavery, promising new legislation that caught off guard the Liberal MP who has been steering a bill on forced labour through Parliament.
Health
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
-
China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search
Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out Saturday at the World Health Organization after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
Entertainment
-
Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, 'Bodyguard' halted
A British performance of 'The Bodyguard' musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn't refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale.
-
3 new 'Star Wars' movies coming, including Rey's return
Lucasfilm announced three new live-action 'Star Wars' films, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, on Friday.
-
WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image in preview show
World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend.
Business
-
Thousands of doctors plan to walk off job again in England
A four-day strike planned by tens of thousands of doctors in England next week could lead to the postponement of a quarter-million medical appointments, a National Health Service official said Saturday.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal
Former Theranos executive Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani will be heading to prison later this month after an appeals court rejected his bid to remain free while he contests his conviction for carrying out a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes.
Lifestyle
-
Eva Longoria calls this the 'perfect dish' in 'Searching for Mexico'
One of the world's most popular fruits has an unexpected history. And no, we are not talking about bananas or apples, but the most forgotten fruit: tomatoes.
-
'Let's just get married here!' Saskatchewan couple invites Winnipeggers to wedding via Reddit post
A newlywed couple is celebrating getting married in front of complete strangers after inviting Winnipeggers to their wedding on a Reddit post.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
Sports
-
Joe Biden calls LSU forward Angel Reese to congratulate her on championship win
President Joe Biden has spoken with Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese in a phone call to congratulate her on the Tigers' NCAA championship win, the White House said Friday.
-
Woods extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight
Tiger Woods can thank good friend Justin Thomas for helping to extend his streak of consecutive cuts made at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday.
-
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
The second round of the Masters resumed at Augusta National on Saturday, and there was little evidence that three towering pine trees had fallen near patrons a day earlier during storms that resulted in the suspension of play.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.