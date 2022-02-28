Whenever journalists have to travel to a foreign country, especially a war zone, they rely on a special partner to support them in their work: a fixer, which is a local media worker who serves as a cultural and linguistic interpreter for the visiting journalist.

For CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, who is reporting from Ukraine, he has worked closely with a fixer named Martin Corvin.

But Corvin told him a few days ago that he feels a need to leave his job and join the fight against Russia’s army.

“I lived amongst Ukrainians for 12 years now, I know them well, they are gentle, nice people,” he said. “So if I can help them to gain some form of normal life, I would be happy to do so.”

Corvin’s a musician -- fighting does not come naturally, although he told Workman he knows a little bit about firing a gun.

“I’m not this gung-ho person, I don’t have red mist in my eyes, nothing of the sort,” he said.

When Workman asked if he would be prepared to kill in order to defend Ukraine, Corvin said, “If I have to. I gave it a thorough thought and if I have to, yes, I will be able to kill.”

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a ban last week restricting men from 18-60 years of age from leaving the country, encouraging them to fight. He also has encouraged anyone with a Ukrainian passport to come and enlist as they continue to battle Russian forces.

“Everyone is afraid, but I’m more afraid not to join and then regret it for the rest of my life,” Corvin said.

“I think sooner or later we have to accept our mortality. But it’s not my desire to die, that’s for sure. I’m doing this for life, not for death.”

Corvin told Workman that he would send photos, stay in touch and — hopefully — visit in the future.