Bundled in his father’s arms, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally revealed their newborn son to the world during a photo call at Windsor Castle.

For royal news delivered to your inbox sign up for the Royal Dispatch newsletter

Wrapped in a white blanket with a matching cap, the royal baby slept soundly as a beaming Prince Harry and his wife Meghan posed for photos and answered reporters’ questions on Wednesday.

“It’s great,” Prince Harry said. “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been what, two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our little bundle of joy.”

When asked about what the first days of parenthood have been like, Meghan replied:

“It’s magic. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

The Duchess also said her son had the “sweetest temperament” and is “really calm,” to which her husband joked, “I wonder who he gets that from.”

The royal baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born weighing seven pounds, three ounces on Monday morning. During a brief press conference later that day, Prince Harry said he and his wife Meghan were “still thinking” about what to name him.

The newborn’s name has become the subject of intense speculation with Alexander, Albert, Arthur, and James as popular predictions.

The baby is the Queen’s eighth grandchild and seventh in line to the throne.

More to come...