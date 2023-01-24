'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state.
Word that a gunman had killed seven people at mushroom farms in a scenic coastal stretch of Northern California came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke of his fatigue and frustration with mass shootings.
"I can't keep doing them," he told reporters earlier Monday in Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed at a dance studio. "Saying the same thing over and over and over again, it's insane."
Yet Newsom was in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday to address the third mass shooting in just over a week in a state with some of the nation's toughest gun laws and lowest gun death rates.
His voice brimming with anger and emotional at times, Newsom said he consulted notes he used at past mass shootings: the slaying of 12 at a Thousand Oaks country and western bar in 2018; the killing of three and wounding of 17 at the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival; the slaying of nine workers at a San Jose rail yard in 2021.
"I started writing in `Monterey Park,"' Newsom said. "And now I gotta write in, `Half Moon Bay.' What the hell is going on?"
A 66-year-old farmworker was booked on murder and attempted murder charges after shooting eight people, killing seven, in a crime authorities said was a case of workplace violence in the rich agricultural area that lies between the Pacific Ocean and coastal mountains.
In Monterey Park, a 72-year-old gunman shot up a dance hall in an Asian American community that had been celebrating Lunar New Year's Eve on Saturday night, wounding nine people in addition to the 11 killed. The gunman later took his own life.
A week earlier, at least two assailants fatally shot a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby, and killed four others in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that remained unsolved.
"Our hearts are with the people in California," U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday at a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders. "They've been a rough, rough couple of days."
Biden noted that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., introduced an assault weapons ban, and he urged lawmakers to pass it.
Newsom also called for stronger gun safety laws and took particular aim at the large capacity magazines -- like the one the dance studio gunman had -- and what he called "weapons of damn war."
"It's said all the time: `Only in America,"' he said. "No. 1 in gun ownership, No. 1 in gun deaths. It's not even complicated."
The recent slayings moved California up five slots to 26th place on the number of fatal mass shootings per capita in the U.S. since 2006, according to a USA TODAY/AP/Northeastern University mass killing database. The database only counts killings of at least four people.
While California has the highest number of fatal mass shootings -- 49, including the recent three -- it had ranked 31st beforehand when adjusted for being the nation's most populous state with nearly 40 million residents.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as having the 7th lowest gun mortality rate in the country per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent statistics available from 2020. It's 20th lowest in terms of homicide rate, which is not limited to shootings.
With the back-to-back killings, detectives at both ends of the state were trying to answer the question that often goes unanswered in the face of senseless violence: Why?
Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna called the dance hall gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, a "mad man" and said investigators were looking into whether he had relationships with the people who were shot at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
Tran fired 42 rounds at the ballroom popular with older Asian Americans. He then drove to another nearby dance hall where an employee wrested a modified 9 mm submachine gun-style weapon away from him, Luna said.
Tran fatally shot himself Sunday as officers surrounded the van he was inside. A handgun was recovered from the van, which matched descriptions of the vehicle he used to get away from the dance studio.
Mounds of flowers, including dozens of yellow and white mums, were left in front of the studio's closed gates Tuesday. On a brick column next to the gates someone taped a piece of blue paper with the typed "Ban Semi-automatic Rifles" and below it a translation in Chinese.
Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil at the Monterey Park City Hall. Wooden hearts bore the names of victims. One woman helped her young daughter place flowers on the memorials. "There are so many," she said, her voice shaking. "We won't have enough."
So far, there have been six mass killings this year in the U.S., and the Monterey Park shootings were the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The Half Moon Bay slayings came less than 48 hours later when 66-year-old Chunli Zhao shot five people at a mushroom farm where he worked, killing four, authorities said. He then drove to a farm where he once worked nearby, and fatally shot three other people.
The victims were Asian and Hispanic, and some were migrant workers.
One of the workers killed was Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, his brother, Servando Martinez Jimenez, told The Associated Press. He was from the Mexican state of Oaxaca and lived in the U.S. 28 years.
"He was a good person," Martinez Jimenez said in Spanish. "He was polite and friendly with everyone. He never had any problems with anyone. I don't understand why all this happened."
The farm shootings were the largest mass killing in San Mateo County.
"We've never had one in this county of this many deaths at one scene or one time," District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Zhao was arrested after officers found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation.
Eamonn Allen, a spokesperson for the San Mateo County sheriff, declined to answer whether Zhao had a criminal history, but said "there were no specific indicators that would have led us to believe he was capable of something like this."
The San Francisco Chronicle, however, reported that Zhao was accused 10 years ago of threatening to split a coworker's head open with a knife and separately tried to suffocate the man with a pillow, based on court documents.
Authorities have shared little about Tran, who briefly owned a trucking company in Monterey Park from 2002 to 2004, according to California business records.
He was once arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in 1990 and had a limited criminal history, Luna said. The sheriff could not immediately say if a gun arrest at a time when firearms laws were different would have barred him from owning weapons.
Tran once frequented the ballroom and another dance hall he later targeted and griped about the way he thought people treated him there, a man who identified himself as a longtime friend told The Associated Press.
Tran was perpetually distrustful and paranoid and would regularly complain that people at the clubs didn't like him, according to the former friend who requested anonymity to speak about Tran because he wanted to avoid the media spotlight.
Investigators were also looking into reports Tran made twice this month to police in the town where he lived that family members tried to poison him, defrauded him and stole from him a decade or two ago in the LA area, Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes told The Associated Press. Tran never returned with documentation he promised to provide.
Sheriff's deputies from Los Angeles County on Monday searched Tran's home in a gated senior community in Hemet, a little over an hour's drive from the site of the massacre. Officers found a .308-caliber rifle, an unknown number of bullets and evidence he was making homemade firearm suppressors that muffle the sound of the weapons.
Newsom said he purposely avoided news conferences in Los Angeles to meet with residents of the community, people wounded by gunfire and the hero, Brandon Tsay, who disarmed Tran.
While he was in Monterey Park, a teary-eyed mother rolled up in her car and asked him to reassure her three daughters that everything was going to be OK. Her 8-year-old had heard the gunfire and knew it wasn't firecrackers. She hadn't slept at night and was afraid to go to school, the mother said.
Newsom told the girl, "It's gonna get better."
But in front of a group of dozens of politicians, law enforcement officers and reporters assembled in Half Moon Bay, he said he was relieved she didn't make him lock pinky fingers and promise like his own 8-year-old daughter would. "Because I wasn't so sure."
----
Rodriguez reported from Half Moon Bay, Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Sophie Austin in Sacramento, Joshua Boak in Washington, Larry Fenn in New York, Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston and Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
What's being said at Trudeau-led cabinet retreat about inflation and the risk of a recession
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathers with his cabinet for a pre-return to Parliament retreat to plot out their priorities for 2023, a big focus of the conversation is on Canadians' cost of living concerns and how the Liberals plan to pay for their commitments while being mindful of the risk of a recession. Here's what's being said at the federal retreat.
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
U.S. and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
The United States and Canada showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Shaw, Rogers, Quebecor say they welcome Federal Court of Appeal ruling
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the Competition Bureau's effort to overturn a key approval of Rogers Communications Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Canada
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
-
Area of interest at Manitoba landfill has been clear of waste since June: committee
An Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women from a landfill says there hasn't been waste deposited at an area of interest there since last summer.
-
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
-
Repatriating Canadian men from Syria? PM says, 'We're looking at it carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
World
-
U.S. and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
The United States and Canada showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
-
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
-
Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, after he borrowed a stranger's cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Cargo ship sinks between South Korea and Japan; 11 found unconscious
Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 12 of the 22 crewmembers from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Officials said only one of them remained conscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths.
-
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state, the third massacre in the state in eight days.
-
Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings
Families from Uvalde on Tuesday pleaded with new urgency for tougher gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in California, including the nation's deadliest act of gun violence since last year's attack at a Texas elementary school.
Politics
-
What's being said at Trudeau-led cabinet retreat about inflation and the risk of a recession
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathers with his cabinet for a pre-return to Parliament retreat to plot out their priorities for 2023, a big focus of the conversation is on Canadians' cost of living concerns and how the Liberals plan to pay for their commitments while being mindful of the risk of a recession. Here's what's being said at the federal retreat.
-
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
-
Fiscal room tightening as economy teeters, associate finance minister says
Canada's associate finance minister says it's going to be a "turbulent" year for the economy, but Randy Boissonault insists the government still has some spending room for big priorities including a new health-care deal with the provinces.
Health
-
Accessible mental health services continue to be out of reach for Canadians: advocates
Due to the impact of the pandemic, Canadians need mental health services more than ever. But advocates say barriers like cost and location continue to make mental health care inaccessible for many.
-
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn't crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Then, months later. doctors delivered gene therapy directly to her brain.
-
30-year study finds head injuries associated with 2 to 3 times higher mortality rates in adults
New research indicates that head injuries are associated with two to three times higher mortality rates in adults, with neurodegenerative diseases more likely following instances of head trauma.
Sci-Tech
-
Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation and propaganda too
Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavour once limited to humans -- creating propaganda and disinformation.
-
What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?
Atomic scientists will reset the 'Doomsday Clock' on Tuesday with an estimate of how close they believe humanity is in 2023 to annihilation due to existential threats such as nuclear war and climate change.
-
Fish sounds could help scientists understand their ocean world
Fish, it turns out, are a chatty lot. They communicate about everything from what area of the sea has the best food to where predators might be hiding and, of course, their desire for a mate.
Entertainment
-
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees
Hours after learning she had snagged an Oscar nomination for best animated feature, stunned Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi said the nod offered welcome 'validation' that stories led by diverse characters can succeed.
-
U.S. senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
U.S. senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company's dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
-
Neil Young to play live for first time since 2019 as Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday at all-star concert
Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star concert this April and among the performers is Neil Young.
Business
-
Postmedia to lay off 11 per cent of editorial staff: CP sources
Newspaper publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, less than a week after workers were told the company was grappling with "economic contraction," sources tell The Canadian Press.
-
Hudson's Bay to shed 2% of corporate workforce amid 'strategic realignment'
Hudson's Bay is laying off two per cent of its total workforce, estimated to be about 250 employees, largely within Canada.
-
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
Lifestyle
-
New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin shots
A new, once-daily pill promises to make treating feline diabetes easier in newly diagnosed animals, without the shots. The biggest benefit may be the ease of use, experts said.
-
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
-
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Sports
-
NHL commissioner Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation 'really close to the end'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting 'really close to the end.'
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
-
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
Autos
-
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted.
-
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.