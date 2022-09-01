It's back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, September 1, 2022

Health officials will make an announcement on the Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine, a Canadian spy is accused of smuggling a 15-year-old into Syria in 2015, and what newly filed legal briefings on the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid might mean for Donald Trump. Here's what you need to know today.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social