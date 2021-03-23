TORONTO -- Long known for their wild landscapes and seclusion, the Scottish highlands and islands are home to some of the most remote communities in the United Kingdom, something that poses an issue during a pandemic.

But a new pilot program has found a no-pilot solution to transport medical supplies, blood samples and, critically, COVID-19 tests, to these communities — drones.

It’s a first in the U.K., and “there’s been a lot of curiosity about the drone,” according to Dr. Miranda Barkham with Easdale Medical Practice.

“People are very supportive of it,” she said. “They think that anything that would help and improve patient care, they’re on board with it.”

Easdale Medical Practice is located on a small island just off the west coast of Scotland, and it’s just one of the medical practices in the Argyll & Bute region that is part of this pilot project. Normally, if bad weather hasn’t cancelled the ferry, it can take 48 hours to get a COVID-19 test from the island to a lab where it can be assessed.

The drones, which can reach an altitude of 1500 meters and a speed of 160 kilometres an hour, minimize that wait time dramatically, meaning faster results for those desperately waiting to know if they have COVID-19.

“With the drones, you can get it off the island within half an hour and we can turn around the result within two hours,” Caroline Henderson, Rural General Hospital manager, told CTV News.

Skyports, the company behind the drones, stated on its website that the trial will run for three months, and drones will carry up to 3kg of supplies per flight for up to 64 kilometres.

The drones don’t need a pilot, just someone in front of a screen to keep an eye on it. They fly along predetermined routes, and even the landing is automatic.

“The drone has a small camera that is getting activated while landing,” Niklas Jung, flight operations manager with Skyports, explained. "And together with GPS coordinates, the drone knows exactly where it is and will then make a precise landing.”

It’s door-to-door health care done in minutes instead of days — the potential is boundless.

And other regions are already looking into using drones.

Researchers in Alberta, working with Indigenous communities, are in the early stages of a similar project. Partnering with Stoney Nakoda First Nation, they began performing test flights last summer, focusing on a larger drone that could carry up to 45 kilograms.

The concept is still in the testing phase, and flight plans would have to be tailored to harsher winters and longer distances. But if it proves a success, we could see not only COVID-19 tests transported by drone, but maybe even vaccines.

“We think that the sky is the limit, literally, for this type of technology, marrying drones with ... medical supply delivery,” Dr. John Conly, medical director of the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine's Research and Innovation Centre, said in January.