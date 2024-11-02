'It really hurts': The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

Driving into the city that former U.S. president Donald Trump put on an international radar, there are signs that it has seen better days.

Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

The local economy began to suffer when factories closed and jobs were slashed. The population plummeted. By 2015, it was down to just under 60,000, down from a high of 80,000 in the 1960s and 1970s.

This created a critical gap for CEO Ross McGregor, whose company, Pentaflex, builds safety related parts for trucks like brakes - some of which are also shipped to Canada.

The labour shortage was at its worst three years ago coming out of the pandemic, McGregor told CTV National News on the factory floor.

And when there weren't enough locals to meet employment needs, he relied on workers from the recently settled Haitian community, who arrived legally, and now represent about a quarter of Springfield's population.

CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina speaks to Pentaflex CEO Ross McGregor in Springfield, Ohio.

"Prior to the Haitians coming, we struggled to get people that were able to come every day and stay and do their job." He said he struggled to retain workers, and recounted stories of employees who would take a break and then just not come back.

"The company wouldn't be growing without the reliable labour we depend on," he added. “You can't schedule production needs without a reliable work force.”

But the surge has put a lot of demand on a city that wasn't prepared to handle the influx, and some who've lived here for decades are pointing the finger at the city's newest residents.

“There are some genuine issues that we've had to face when we have an influx of 15,000 newcomers who come from a completely different culture -- the issues in health care and education,” he said.

And then came Trump’s comments, sparking a spike in racist and anti-immigrant attitudes.

"What's happening right now, like they're scared, like they want to leave. They don't know what will happen after the election," said Martine Metelus, a Haitian who’s lived in Springfield for years.

Haitian Springfield, Ohio resident Yves Pierre speaks to CTV National News at Rose Goute Creole restaurant.

Rose Goute Creole restaurant opened in August last year. The owner, Rosene Roman and several patrons sat down to tell CTV National News what it was like after Trump’s comments.

"I mean, it really hurt to hear that from him - to say that Haitians were eating cats and dogs. But I'm afraid of nothing," Yves Pierre said.

"He is worthless,” he said, referring to former U.S. president Donald Trump, who “would say anything for him to get somebody to vote for him.”

CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina speaks to a group of Springfield, Ohia residents about Trump's false claims that Haitians are eating pets.

Others said they’ve fled gang violence, political instability, and natural disaster in their homeland. Now they’re afraid they'll have to flee again.

In French, restaurant patron Dieff-son Lebon said he plans to leave if Trump is elected on Tuesday.

Roman added there are patrons who deliberately seek out her restaurant now to support her since the lies spread.

Back at Pentaflex, McGregor wondered how Trump, who stakes his identity on being pro-business, may be hurting it with his comments.

"I think many policies he's promoting may or may not be good for the community, but you can't deny a basic need for a reliable workforce,” he said. “And anyone who doesn't know that, I question.”