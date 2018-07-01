

The Associated Press





ISTANBUL -- Turkey's lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex activists planned to go ahead with a pride march Sunday despite a ban.

The Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Committee tweeted its afternoon march would take place in the city's Taksim neighbourhood after they announced Istanbul's governor "unlawfully" prohibited the march for the fourth year in a row. The committee said the ban violates the right to freedom of assembly.

Police officers and water cannons were stationed in the area before the event was underway.

The governor has cited security reasons and public "sensitivities" as grounds for barring LGBTI marches since 2015. Prior to that, Turkish authorities had allowed pride marches since the first one took place in 2003. As many as 100,000 people attended Istanbul Pride in 2014.

The governor in Turkey's capital city of Ankara, citing the need to protect "public order," banned on Thursday the showing last week of the movie "Pride," a comedy-drama about gay activists nominated for a Golden Globe award. The prohibition on the screening follows a blanket ban issued in November on LGBTI events in Ankara.

Although homosexuality and being transgender are not illegal in Turkey, LGBTI+ people face discrimination and hate crimes.

The Turkish government says there is no discrimination against LGBT individuals and that current laws already protect each citizen. It also insists that perpetrators of hate crimes are prosecuted.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency for nearly two years following a failed coup attempt, which allows authorities to curtail some freedoms.