Israelis block roads in protest against Netanyahu legal plan
Israelis blocked roads and demonstrated on Thursday against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, hoping to ramp up pressure on lawmakers after parliament reconvened this week following a month-long recess.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March after intense pressure and the opposing sides are trying to reach a compromise agreement. But in a sign of the mistrust of his intentions, tens of thousands have continued to protest every Saturday night since.
Thursday's midweek protest was smaller, but demonstrators are hoping to remind legislators of their presence and their past ability to disrupt the country over their opposition to the overhaul.
Dozens of protests under waves of Israeli flags choked off major roads and intersections in seaside Tel Aviv, including briefly its main highway. Demonstrations took place outside the homes of Israel's ceremonial president and the country's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in exchange for the plan being paused demanded Netanyahu grant him authority over a new national guard, which critics say would amount to his own personal militia.
Police said several protesters were arrested for causing disturbances.
Protest leaders have billed Thursday's events a call for "equality," expanding their criticism to the rising cost of living in Israel and the military draft exemptions granted to most ultra-Orthodox Jews. Protesters dyed white a pool of water in the square of Israel's national theatre in Tel Aviv, to symbolize a recent milk price hike.
The plan to overhaul the country's judiciary, advanced by Israel's most right-wing government ever, plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises, ripping open longstanding societal rifts and creating new ones. While the freeze in the legislation eased tensions somewhat, Netanyahu's allies are pushing him to move ahead on the overhaul. The talks underway, meant to forge a path out of the crisis, do not appear to have produced any results.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, faced a barrage of criticism over the legal plan from a broad swath of Israeli society, including business leaders, the booming tech sector and military reservists, who threatened not to show up for duty if the plan was approved. He relented only when a burst of spontaneous protests erupted after he fired his dissenting defence minister, a decision that was later reversed.
Proponents of the plan, which would weaken the Supreme Court and limit judicial oversight on legislation and government decisions, say it is necessary to rein in what they say is an interventionist court and restore power to elected lawmakers.
Opponents say it would upset Israel's delicate system of checks and balances and imperil its democratic fundamentals.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
How are you trying to reduce your impact on climate change?
Are you taking steps to reduce your environmental impact on the planet? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those who are looking to make their lives more eco-friendly.
'Not my king': U.K. republicans want coronation to be the last
Republican activists have long struggled to build momentum to dislodge Britain's 1,000-year-old monarchy. But they see the coronation as a moment of opportunity.
Spain's Juan Carlos I offers cautionary tale for King Charles
A playboy past that was once brushed under the carpet, a popular son whose telegenic family threatens to eclipse his own star, and endless leaks about his private life: Spain's Juan Carlos I can empathize with the lot of King Charles III.
BREAKING | Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont., school
An eight-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run outside a school in Burlington, Ont.
-
'I can't afford $1,800 a month': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christer Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
-
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
World
-
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.
-
Serbia police urge people to lock guns after school shooting
Serbian police on Thursday urged citizens to lock up their guns after a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns in a shooting rampage that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard, sending shock waves through the nation.
-
U.S. joins UN in suspending food aid to Ethiopia's Tigray
The United States Agency for International Development suspended all food assistance to the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray 'until further notice' while it investigates the theft of humanitarian supplies. The UN confirmed earlier reports that it was doing the same.
-
Prosecutors: Signs of mental illness in Berlin school attack
German prosecutors said Thursday that a man who seriously wounded two young girls in an attack at a school in Berlin may have been suffering from a drug-induced psychological illness.
-
Israelis block roads in protest against Netanyahu legal plan
Israelis blocked roads and demonstrated on Thursday against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, hoping to ramp up pressure on lawmakers after parliament reconvened this week following a month-long recess.
-
Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers
A man who had been shouting at people aboard a New York City subway train died after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp, according to police officials and video of the encounter.
Politics
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
-
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Health
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
-
Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice
The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.
Entertainment
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
-
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
Business
-
Queen Elizabeth toonie most popular coin some sellers have seen
The two-dollar coin with a black band of nickel-plated steel features the late monarch's effigy in the centre of one side and the usual polar bear on an ice floe on the other. It's marked 2022, the year of the queen's death. The mint produced about five million of the toonies, amounting to about one for every eight Canadians.
-
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
-
Stock market today: Asian markets higher after U.S. rate hike
Asian stock markets were mostly higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate again to cool inflation and said it wasn't sure what may come next.
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth toonie most popular coin some sellers have seen
The two-dollar coin with a black band of nickel-plated steel features the late monarch's effigy in the centre of one side and the usual polar bear on an ice floe on the other. It's marked 2022, the year of the queen's death. The mint produced about five million of the toonies, amounting to about one for every eight Canadians.
-
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
-
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
Sports
-
Leon Draisaitl scores four goals, but Oilers drop series-opener 6-4 to Knights
The Edmonton Oilers didn't turn Leon Draisaitl's four-goal game into a win Wednesday as they fell 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights to open their second-round playoff series.
-
Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby
The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.
-
U.S. sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
Autos
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
High gas prices aren't killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia's capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.