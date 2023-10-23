Israeli warplanes strike targets as U.S. seeks more time to free hostages
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza as the U.S. advised Israel that a delay in its expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory would allow more time to negotiate the release of hostages. Fears of a widening war have grown as Israel struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and traded fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
Two aid convoys arrived in the Gaza Strip over the weekend through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. Israel said the trucks carried food, water and medical supplies. Israel has not allowed in fuel, which is critically needed for water and sanitation systems and hospitals.
The war, in its 17th day Monday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that at least 4,651 people have been killed and 14,254 wounded in the territory. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage into southern Israel. In addition, 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, Israel's military has said. Two of those have been released.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
BRITAIN SAYS HOSPITAL EXPLOSION WAS LIKELY CAUSED BY MISFIRED MISSILE FROM GAZA
LONDON -- The British government says it has concluded that a devastating explosion at a hospital in Gaza was likely caused by a misfired missile from within Palestinian territory, rather than an Israeli strike.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told lawmakers in the House of Commons that based on an intelligence assessment, "the British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile, or part of one, that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel."
The conclusion tallies with assessments by U.S. and French officials about the cause of the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday.
Officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza have blamed it on an Israeli airstrike and said the blast killed almost 500 people. A U.S. intelligence report estimated that somewhere between 100 and 300 Palestinians were likely killed.
An analysis by The Associated Press of videos, satellite imagery and photos found the explosion was most likely caused when part of a rocket fired from within Palestinian territory crashed to the ground.
Sunak told British lawmakers that the U.K. stood by Israel in its war against Hamas but would also work to ensure that "a constant stream of aid" reached civilians "suffering terribly" in Gaza. He announced 20 million pounds (US$24 million) in U.K. humanitarian aid for Gaza.
U.S. ADVISES ISRAEL THAT DELAY IN GROUND OFFENSIVE COULD ALLOW RELEASE OF MORE HOSTAGES
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. has advised Israel that a delay in its possible ground offensive in Gaza would allow more time for the U.S. to work with its regional partners to release more hostages seized by Hamas, according to a U.S. official familiar with Biden administration's thinking on the matter.
The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the private discussions, said it was unclear how much the argument will "move the needle" on Israeli thinking.
The official noted that Qatar's help in mediating with Hamas was able to win the release of two captives, Judith and Natalie Raanan. The process that led to their release -- just two of the more than the 222 people believed taken hostage in Israel in the Oct. 7 attacks -- started soon after the Hamas operation. The official said arranging for the release of the Raanans "took longer to come together than folks really realize."
Reporting by Aamer Madhani.
ACTIVISTS DENOUNCE NETANYAHU AT INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch authorities detained 19 activists who occupied the entrance to the International Criminal Court on Monday, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's actions during the war with Hamas.
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group took over a bridge in front of The Hague-based court just after noon, carrying a banner that read "Netanyahu is a war criminal." The Dutch branch of the activist group, which was originally set up to campaign against climate change, has staged several other pro-Palestinian actions since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
An ICC spokesperson said the demonstration did not disturb the court's normal activities.
After police released the 19 following a brief detention, they joined a small pro-Palestinian protest outside the ICC's grounds.
The demonstration took place as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in the Middle East to meet with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
FUEL RUNNING OUT IN HOSPITAL NEONATAL WARDS, DOCTOR SAYS
CAIRO -- The head of the neonatal unit in Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said it will run out of fuel within 48 hours.
Dr. Hatem Edhair said there are eight babies in the intensive care unit and 10 others in the neonatal department.
"Half of these children are on CPAP (pressurized air) machines and oxygen machines," he said Monday. "If the hospital runs out of fuel, half of these babies will die in less than 24 hours."
Doctors treating premature babies across Gaza have warned that at least 130 are at "grave risk" across six neonatal units because of worsening fuel shortages.
The fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which started -- along with airstrikes -- after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
"We are working around the clock," Edair said. "We need to save these babies."
IRAN-BACKED MILITIAS SAY THEY TARGETED BASE USED BY US MILITARY
BEIRUT, Lebanon -- Iran-backed militias in Iraq said Monday they targeted a strategic base used by the U.S. military in southeastern Syria.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias, said two drones were used to attack the al-Tanf garrison near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders.
The attack came after a string of similar attacks on bases housing U.S. military in Iraq and Syria over the past week. In one, the same group attacked two bases in Iraq with drones, causing minor injuries among U.S. forces.
The was no immediate U.S. comment on Monday's incident and no word on damage or injuries.
The al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria is located at a sensitive location often used by Iranian-backed militants to transport weapons to Hezbollah. The U.S. military has maintained a presence there to train forces as part of a campaign against the Islamic State group.
NORWAY OFFERS TO ASSIST POSSIBLE INVESTIGATION OF ALLEGED WAR CRIMES
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway is willing to assist in a possible investigation of alleged war crimes in Gaza and Israel, its justice minister said Monday.
"War crimes are never acceptable. Those guilty of any war crimes must be held accountable," Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement. "If we receive a request to contribute to an investigation, we are prepared to provide resources quickly. Regardless of who is behind it."
Norway earlier contributed to the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes, including in Ukraine.
"The international community must come together to protect fundamental principles in a war," she said.
ATTACKS IN RAFAH CITY LEAVE CASUALTIES
RAFAH, Gaza Strip --Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said at least 18 people were killed in Israeli attacks on neighbourhoods in Rafah city on Monday. It said scores of Palestinians were also wounded.
An airstrike hit a residential building about 200 meters (yards) from the U.N. headquarters in Rafah on Monday, killing and wounding several people, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene, underscoring the perils of humanitarian operations.
Videos released by the Israeli military showed airstrikes decimating buildings in the Gaza Strip. The military said the videos showed attacks on Hamas infrastructure but did not specify the locations.
Flashes of yellow light were followed by an explosion sending gray smoke and debris shooting upward as multistory buildings collapsed or toppled over.
The explosions could be seen from Israel.
HAMAS-RUN HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS MORE THAN 5,000 HAVE DIED IN GAZA
CAIRO --The death toll in Gaza has climbed to at least 5,087 Palestinians since the war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups broke out on Oct. 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Monday.
Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the ministry in Gaza, said the fatalities included 2,055 children and 1,119 women.
More than 15,270 others were wounded, he said.
The tally includes the disputed toll from a hospital explosion last week, which the two sides have traded blame for.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed -- mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack. At least 222 people were captured and dragged back to Gaza, including foreigners.
GAZA'S HEALTH MINISTRY APPEALS FOR BLOOD DONATIONS
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip --As conditions rapidly worsen, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry appealed on Monday for blood donations for hospitals in the besieged territory that are suffering from dire shortages of blood and medical supplies.
The ministry urged residents to rush to hospitals and blood banks across Gaza for blood donations and called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to bring blood to the territory.
IRELAND CALLS FOR AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE
BRUSSELS --Ireland is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza so that civilians can get access to desperately needed aid and supplies.
Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said "this is a matter of the utmost urgency. The loss of life is enormous, is at a scale that has to be stopped."
Speaking Monday in Luxembourg at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers, Martin called for food, water and medical supplies to be allowed into Gaza at an "accelerated and comprehensive scale."
"We understand Israel's need to deal with Hamas, because it was an appalling attack. But the degree of suffering now --- the innocent civilians in Gaza suffering --- is just not acceptable at all," he said.
IRAQ SAYS IT WILL PURSUE MILITANTS WHO ATTACKED BASES HOUSING U.S. TROOPS
BAGHDAD --Iraq's army spokesperson says the state will go after militants who have carried out attacks against army bases housing U.S. troops in the country.
Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul said in a statement Monday that military advisers from the U.S.-led coalition are in the country "at the invitation of the government" and their mission is to train Iraqi forces.
Rasoul said the prime minister has ordered the country's security agencies to go after those who carried out attacks and prevent any attempt to harm Iraq's national security.
Over the past week, several bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq came under rocket and drone attacks that were believed to have been carried out by Iran-backed groups.
There are about 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq, whose main mission to train Iraqi forces and prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.
EUROPE MINISTERS DISCUSSING GETTING AID INTO GAZA
BRUSSELS --European Union foreign ministers are meeting Monday to discuss ways to help vital aid get into Gaza, particularly fuel, after two convoys entered over the weekend.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that "in normal times, without war, 100 trucks enter into Gaza every day. So it's clear that 20 is not enough."
Borrell said the emphasis must be on getting power and water-providing desalination plants running again. "Without water and electricity, the hospitals can barely work," he told reporters in Luxembourg, where the meeting is taking place.
He said the ministers will also look at ways to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians longer term.
"The great powers have forgotten about the Palestinian issue, thinking it was going to be solved alone, or it doesn't matter. Yes, it matters," Borrell said.
WORLD LEADERS CALL FOR ADHERENCE TO HUMANITARIAN LAW
Several world leaders on Sunday spoke about the war between Israel and Hamas, reiterating their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom also welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.
They committed to close coordination to support their nationals in the region, in particular those wishing to leave Gaza.
The leaders welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza and committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs.
They also said they would continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace.
