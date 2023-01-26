Israeli troops kill 10 in West Bank violence, Palestinians say

5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.

  • Former U.S. leaders asked to recheck for classified documents

    The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

  • Andrew Tate appears for day two of forensic device searches

    Andrew Tate, the influential internet personality who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors' offices on Thursday for a second day as forensic examinations continue of digital devices that have been confiscated in the case, an official said.

  • U.S. infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'

    The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily dismantled the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential US$130 million in ransom payments, U.S. officials announced Thursday.

  • Israeli troops kill 10 in West Bank violence, Palestinians say

    Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others in a large-scale raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. The deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades prompted Palestinian leaders to cut security ties with Israel, a move that could lead to more violence. The Israeli military also fatally shot a 22-year-old Palestinian later in a separate incident.

