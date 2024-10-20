Israeli strikes on northern Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing, Palestinian officials say

Too close to call: Nail-biting results in B.C.'s 43rd provincial election
Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election has ended, with the results too close to call.
Israeli strikes on multiple homes in the northern Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday left at least 87 people dead or missing, the territory's Health Ministry said.
It said another 40 people were wounded in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya, which was among the first targets of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago.
Israel has been carrying out a large-scale operation in northern Gaza for the last two weeks, saying Hamas has regrouped there. Palestinian officials say hundreds of people have been killed and that the health sector in the north is on the verge of collapse.
The United States is meanwhile investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran, according to three U.S. officials. A fourth U.S. official said the documents appear to be legitimate.
The documents, attributed to the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and marked top secret, indicate that Israel was moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1.
The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The U.S. is urging Israel to press for a ceasefire in Gaza following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week. But neither Israel nor Hamas has shown any renewed interest in such a deal, after months of negotiations sputtered to a halt in August.
Iran supports Hamas and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, where a year of escalating tensions boiled over into all-out war last month. Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon at the start of October.
On Saturday, a drone targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, causing no casualties, as part of a barrage of incoming projectiles across the country’s northern border. It wasn’t clear if the house was hit.
Israel has meanwhile ramped up strikes on southern neighborhoods of Beirut known as the Dahiyeh, a crowded residential area. Hezbollah has a strong presence there, but it is also home to large numbers of civilians and people unaffiliated with the militant group.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, has called civilian casualties in Lebanon “far too high” in the Israel-Hezbollah war and urged Israel to scale back some strikes, especially in and around Beirut.
There was no immediate comment on the strikes in Beit Lahiya from the Israeli military, which said it was “continuing to operate across Gaza in both aerial strikes and ground operations.”
Among the dead were two parents and their four children, and a woman, her son and her daughter-law and their four children, according to Raheem Kheder, a medic. He said the strike flattened a multi-story building and at least four neighboring houses.
Mounir al-Bursh, director general of the Health Ministry, said the flood of wounded from the strikes compounded “an already catastrophic situation for the health care system” in northern Gaza, in a post on X.
Doctors Without Borders, the international charity known by its French acronym MSF, called on Israeli forces “to immediately stop their attacks on hospitals in North Gaza" after the Health Ministry said Israeli troops had fired on two hospitals over the weekend.
The military said it was operating near one of the hospitals but had not fired directly at it, and that it was looking into the other incident.
“The ever-worsening escalation of violence and non-stop Israeli military operations that we have been witnessing over the past two weeks in northern Gaza have horrifying consequences,” said Anna Halford, an emergency coordinator for MSF.
“When hospitals are attacked, their infrastructure destroyed, and the electricity cut off, the lives of patients and medical staff are under threat.”
Internet connectivity went down in northern Gaza late Saturday and had not yet been restored by midday Sunday, making it difficult to gather information about the strikes and complicating rescue efforts.
Israel has been carrying out a major operation in Jabaliya, also in northern Gaza, for the last two weeks. The military says it launched the operation against Hamas militants who had regrouped there.
Over the course of the war, Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to Jabaliya, a densely populated urban refugee camp dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.
The north has already suffered the heaviest destruction of the war, and has been encircled by Israeli forces since late last year, following the deadly Hamas' attack on Israel.
Israel ordered the entire population of the northern third of Gaza, including Gaza City, to evacuate to the south in the opening weeks of the war and reiterated those instructions earlier this month. Most of the population fled last year, but around 400,000 people are believed to have remained in the north.
Palestinians who fled the north at the start of the war have not been allowed to return.
On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. Around 100 captives are still being held in Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.
Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not distinguish combatants from civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90 per cent of its population of 2.3 million people.
Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Mike Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.
Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election has ended, with the results too close to call.
The annual income required to buy an average home in Toronto has dipped below $200,000, according to the latest data.
Throwing a dinner party — anything from a pot of chili to a multi-course feast — is a great way to build social connections, at a time when that can be hard to do. There’s something about preparing and sharing a meal that bonds people.
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week.
Her new life — confirmed for a year — sees her living in a chic apartment in one of the most elegant parts of the city, working remotely for her California-based business, and getting out and about to meet everyone from the baristas at the cafes near her apartment to fellow migrants.
The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Polls are now open in British Columbia, where voters in today's provincial election face a choice that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.
The polls are open in B.C. and voters are casting ballots, but heavy rain caused polling stations in Langley and Kamloops to face disruptions.
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former U.S. president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
A video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues has been released by Ukrainian officials, who say it shows the introduction of troops sent by Pyongyang into the conflict.
The U.S is investigating a leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents' authenticity.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris appeared with Lizzo on Saturday in the singer's hometown of Detroit, marking the beginning of in-person voting and lavishing the city with praise after Republican nominee Donald Trump recently disparaged it.
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Gunmen in two vehicles chased down the lawyer for Mozambique's leading opposition politician and a senior opposition official and fatally shot them in their SUV late at night on a main avenue in the capital, their party said Saturday, in a brutal burst of violence that rocked a country where tensions were already high amid a disputed election.
The federal government says businesses can now request remission from newly announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
The head of the RCMP and Canada's ministers of foreign affairs and public safety will be summoned to testify at a House of Commons committee about the bombshell allegations made this week about Indian state-sponsored interference in Canada.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
The Canadian Cancer Society and other health advocates say a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A federal judge on Friday delayed an order requiring Google to open up its Android app store to more competition until an appeals court decides whether to block the shake-up because of legal questions surrounding a jury's verdict that branded Google as an illegal monopolist.
The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.
Dua Lipa and Cher opened the Rock and Roll Hall Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night singing 'Believe' before giving way to a medley of rump shakers by funk masters Kool & the Gang and a powerhouse performance by Dionne Warwick, bringing the house down at 83.
English singer Zayn Malik on Saturday postponed a planned tour to the U.S. following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
While many Canadians created home offices at the height of the pandemic, recent Statistics Canada data reveal the number of people who work from home is about 18 per cent.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which means it's the perfect time to learn how to protect yourself from scams.
Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves as the New York Rangers downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Saturday.
Chad Kelly threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Toronto Argonauts held on for a 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks to clinch a home playoff game on Saturday afternoon.
The Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Saturday in their first meeting since last season's Western Conference final.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
Housing, health care, public safety, climate change and the toxic drug crisis were some of the major concerns for voters in B.C. Saturday. While it remains to be seen which party voters will decide is best poised to address these issues, David Eby and a majority of his former cabinet members have been re-elected.
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election.
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Markham that left one person dead Saturday night.
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 407 in Thornhill.
Calgary police said in a Saturday update that they have identified a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
A ghost shoes memorial was held on Saturday in the Plateau-Mount-Royal borough, after a young man was fatally struck by a public transit bus.
SAFE, an animal sanctuary in Mansonville in the Eastern Townships, is among a growing number of shelters in Quebec facing financial difficulties. This raises concerns that it may soon have to close its doors.
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
A proposal to stop labelling carbon dioxide as a pollutant and instead celebrate it as a "foundational nutrient for all life on Earth" will be up for debate at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in November.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
Matt Richter has been nominated as the Green Party of Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate for the next provincial election.
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
As the Wonder Broads in Windsor conclude another season of bringing breast cancer survivors together through the sport of dragon boat racing, team members are reflecting on the impact of their journey.
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
Housing, health care, public safety, climate change and the toxic drug crisis were some of the major concerns for voters in B.C. Saturday. While it remains to be seen which party voters will decide is best poised to address these issues, David Eby and a majority of his former cabinet members have been re-elected.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.