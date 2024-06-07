Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in central Gaza a day after attack on UN-run school

Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 18 people, including children, a day after 33 were killed at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinian families, health officials said Friday.
Strikes hit the Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps and Deir al-Balah and Zawaiyda towns, they said. Four children and one woman were among those killed as well as the mayor of the Nuseirat municipality, according to hospital records.
Israel’s army said Friday it was continuing operations in parts of Central Gaza. It said its troops had killed dozens of militants, located tunnel shafts and destroyed infrastructure in the area.
The strikes came a day after at least 33 people were killed at a UN-run school in the Nuseirat refugee camp which Israel said was being used as a Hamas compound, without providing evidence.
International pressure has been mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war against Hamas. Spain’s foreign minister has announced it would ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Israel strongly denies the accusation.
More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed by eight months of Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.
The war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians who are facing widespread hunger. United Nations agencies say over 1 million in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.
Israel launched the war after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Around 80 hostages captured on Oct. 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.
Here's the latest:
RAMALLAH — Several people were wounded when settlers set fire to a northern West Bank village, a local official said Friday.
Hani Odeh, head of Qusra’s municipality council, told The Associated Press that settlers set fire in the area Thursday night, attacking houses, burning warehouses and destroying trees.
Videos seen by The Associated Press show several fires blazing with plumes of smoke in the air. Three people were injured, one by live ammunition and the others by live bullets, said Odeh.
The army told the AP that Israeli civilians lit Palestinian property on fire Thursday evening. It said there was a violent confrontation between Israeli civilians and Palestinians with mutual rock throwing and the army dispersed them by firing shots in the air.
Violence has surged in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack triggered the war in Gaza.
The Health Ministry, part of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, says around 530 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza — Palestinian health officials say at least 18 people were killed, including children, in Israeli airstrikes overnight across Central Gaza.
Strikes hit the Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps and Deir al-Balah and Zawaiyda towns, they said Friday. The bodies were taken to the al-Aqsa hospital where an Associated Press journalist counted them.
Four children and one woman were among those killed as well as the mayor of the Nuseirat municipality, according to hospital records.
Israel’s army said Friday it was continuing operations in parts of Central Gaza including eastern Bureji and Deir al-Balah. It said its troops had killed dozens of militants, located tunnel shafts and destroyed infrastructure in the area.
The strikes come a day after at least 33 people were killed at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinian families. Israel said the school was being used as a Hamas compound, without providing evidence.
Israel’s military said it was not aware of any civilian casualties in the strike on the school in Nuseirat refugee camp, and later said it had confirmed killing nine militants.
JERUSALEM — Unemployment in Gaza has reached nearly 80 per cent since the war erupted eight months ago, a new United Nations report said Friday.
The United Nations International Labour Organization and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said the war has plunged Gaza as well as the West Bank into economic crisis. In Gaza, virtually the entire private sector ground to a halt or significantly reduced, losing more than 85 per cent of its production value -- the equivalent of more than US$810 million-- during the first half of the war, said the report.
In the West Bank, unemployment reached 32 per cent bringing the average rate across both areas to more than 50 per cent. The findings don’t include people who left the workforce because they couldn’t find jobs.
This is the fourth report since the war began on Oct 7. when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel killing some 1,200 people.
A separate report last month by the UN said the unprecedented destruction from the war in Gaza would take at least until 2040 to restore
The U.S. civil rights group NAACP has called on the Biden administration to end the shipment of weapons to Israel for use in attacks on Gaza.
It said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s three-stage proposal for a ceasefire and the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas does not go far enough.
“Over the past months, we have been forced to bear witness to unspeakable violence, affecting innocent civilians, which is unacceptable,” President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “It is one thing to call for a ceasefire, it is another to take the measures necessary to work towards liberation for all.”
The group also urged an end of artillery shipments to states that supply weapons to Hamas.
The NAACP appears to be the first legacy U.S. civil rights organization to call for a ceasefire. However, racial justice activists and the Black Lives Matter movement have been calling for a ceasefire since shortly after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.
Militants killed about 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage in the attack.
Since Israel’s offensive in response to that attack, over 36,000 Palestinians have died according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
UNITED NATIONS — The United States has circulated a revised Security Council draft resolution that says a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza must be agreed to by Israel and Hamas.
It also spells out a three-phase plan to end the eight-month war and start the reconstruction of the devastated Gaza Strip that it says Israel has accepted and calls on Hamas to accept.
In exchange for the agreement by both parties to a permanent ceasefire, the plan says all Israeli hostages in Gaza will be released and all Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza.
But Israel is privately objecting to its close ally’s latest attempt to stop the war.
An Israeli official told The Associated Press that the language overlooks Israel’s stated aim of destroying Hamas as a military force. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussion.
Because Israel believes that Hamas will engage in future military attacks, it is wary of signing a document that specifically stipulates a ceasefire, the official said. That language has a more permanent implication than a “cessation of hostilities,” which has also been mentioned in draft discussions.
Israel also objects to proposed language that “rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip.”
That includes “actions that reduce the territory of Gaza, such as through the permanent establishment officially or unofficially of so-called buffer zones,” which Israel has already said it plans.
Far-right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have threatened to bring down the coalition if he signs onto a ceasefire deal.
Egyptian and Qatari mediators have told top Biden administration officials in the Middle East that they expect Hamas will submit its formal response to the latest hostage and ceasefire offer in the coming days, according to a U.S. official.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said ongoing talks in Doha and Cairo have been constructive, but that Hamas has still not delivered its formal response to the three-phase deal that President Joe Biden outlined last week.
Hamas has said it viewed the offer “positively” and called on Israel to declare an explicit commitment to the agreement.
More than a dozen countries joined the U.S. in a statement Thursday to show support for the proposed deal.
Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer, Michael Weissenstein and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The hospital where bodies were brought after an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip has amended its records to show that fewer women and children were among those killed.
The Israeli military says it carried out a precise strike Thursday on three classrooms in the UN-run school where it says around 30 Palestinian militants were planning and orchestrating attacks. It said it has confirmed killing nine militants.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital initially reported that nine women and 14 children were among 33 people killed in the strike on the school.
The hospital morgue later amended those records to show that the dead included three women, nine children and 21 men. It was not immediately clear what caused the discrepancy.
MADRID — Spain will ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, its foreign minister announced.
Spain is the first European country to take the step after South Africa filed its case with the International Court of Justice in late 2023. It alleged that Israel was breaching the genocide convention in its military assault that has laid waste to large swaths of Gaza.
Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Libya and the Palestinians have already requested to join the case currently being heard at the court in The Hague, Netherlands.
The court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire for the enclave. Israel has not complied.
Spain’s request on Thursday to join the case is the latest move by the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to support peacemaking efforts in Gaza.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning in Vancouver for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted in December of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl from Burnaby, B.C.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is facing heat from the Opposition after boasting that an upcoming visit to the province by the French president is due to the tourism minister's trip to France.
Two people are dead after a crash at a motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing 'historically friendly relations' between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a U.S.-led coalition. Others working for aid groups also likely have been taken.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly apologized to Ukraine for a monthslong congressional holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for bipartisan U.S. support like it was during the Second World War.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Friday for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to return to the election campaign trail -- a decision slammed as disgraceful by his political rivals.
A woman found dead last year in a mountain community was the victim of the first documented fatal black bear attack on a human in California, authorities said.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
A new institute is in the works that would track Indigenous economic prosperity in Canada by collecting data on population, businesses, land and resources. The First Nations University of Canada announced Thursday that it will set up the centre with help from two foundations.
A mother whose18-year-old son was addicted to Xanax and Percocet now drives Uber so she can use the service as a platform to educate riders about addiction and overdose prevention. She's driven on more than 9,000 trips.
Social worker and eating disorder specialist Kyla Fox is keeping her focus on positive outcomes. As teens and their families learn about medical treatment available, she also wants to educate young people about the reality of recovery from eating disorders.
The trend of the use of antiperspirant spray on the entire body to eliminate the bacteria that causes the bad smell when you sweat is sparking debate among specialists.
Experts share some tips on staying safe, communicating and setting limits on social media -- for kids as well as their parents.
The sun has been going through solar cycles for 4.6 billion years, but in May, millions of humans were able to experience an intense burst of solar activity.
Boeing's new capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, delayed by last-minute thruster trouble that almost derailed the docking for this first test flight with astronauts.
Bell Media's 10 free ad-supported streaming channels will launch on new platforms this year, including Plex, The Roku Channel and, as previously announced, Samsung TV Plus.
Bell Media outlined a fall and winter schedule on Thursday that includes Drag Race vacation series 'Slaycation' and the Will Arnett-created animated series 'Super Team Canada' but did not mention Canadian Screen Award-winning series 'Bria Mack Gets a Life.'
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Shell confirms a cybersecurity incident that occurred last week targeted a vendor the company works with, not the oil and gas giant.
Tossing and turning in the wee hours. A low but constant buzzing in the brain that thwarts concentration. A feeling of tense restlessness.
Tyson Philpot caught a pair of touchdown passes and the Montreal Alouettes continued their success against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a 27-12 victory in the season opener on Thursday.
Soccer fans are seeking damages against the Vancouver Whitecaps after their dreams of seeing Argentine superstar Lionel Messi take on the team were dashed at the last minute in May.
The University of Ottawa awarded an honorary degree to former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson on Thursday.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning in Vancouver for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted in December of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl from Burnaby, B.C.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
Commuters in Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief this morning after a strike that would have halted transit service across the city was averted late Thursday night.
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
The risks our technology-reliant civilization may face in the event a severe geomagnetic storm hits earth, and who monitors space weather activity for Canada.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service 2023 annual report shows paramedics spent over 100,000 hours waiting to offload patients in Ottawa hospital emergency rooms last year and there were 1,672 times when there were no paramedics available to respond to calls in the city of Ottawa.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported Thursday evening after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's south-end, the second incident in the city in a 10-hour period.
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
A Quebec judge has ruled a Black man was racially profiled by Montreal police officers during a downtown traffic stop.
Quebec Liberal Party MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Greg Kelley have welcomed their second child, a boy named Abraham Kelley.
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
The trial of two men accused of plotting to kill police officers at a border blockade in Coutts, Alberta, is underway.
A series of weekend closures for one of the bridges connecting Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., begins Friday night.
Maritime drivers are getting a break at the pumps after prices dropped overnight.
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
Two people were taken to hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
A North Bay decorator who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.
Six national and regional artists will offer displays across Barrie in the Seeds to Sow exhibition this fall.
Barrie offer recreation programs during Seniors Month in June.
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
Crews were called to the scene at 296 Richmind St. around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and when they arrived, found the fire in the garage portion of the building.
Some of Detroit’s greatest musical exports performed at a concert celebrating the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline.
Targeting young families and an unfulfilled NDP promise, Kevin Falcon — and his BC United party — are pledging $10-a-day child care.
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
A joint forces operation in Thunder Bay executing three search warrants ended with the arrest of eight people who were charged with 72 offences.
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
