Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting; Palestinian man killed
Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen the previous day, residents said. Palestinians said one man was killed in the violence.
The settler attack came as the Israeli military deployed additional forces across the occupied West Bank, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 1,000 new settler homes in response to the deadly shooting.
The moves threatened to further raise tensions after day days of deadly fighting in the West Bank.
Residents in Turmus Ayya said some 400 settlers marched down the town's main road, setting fire to cars, homes and trees.
Mayor Lafi Adeeb said some 30 houses and 60 cars were partly or totally burned.
"The attacks intensified in the past hour even after the army came," he said. At least eight Palestinians were hurt during the ensuing clashes, which the army tried to disperse by firing rubber bullets and tear gas. By the midafternoon, he said the situation was calming down.
The settler attack brought back memories of a settler rampage last February in which dozens of cars and homes were torched in the town of Hawara following the killing of a pair of Israeli brothers by a Palestinian gunman.
Tuesday's shooting in the settlement of Eli came a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a daylong battle against Israeli troops in the militant stronghold of Jenin. The worsening violence has created a test for Israel's government and prompted calls for a widespread military operation in the West Bank.
As Israel deployed more forces to the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had approved plans to build 1,000 new homes in Eli.
"Our answer to terror is to strike it hard and to build our country," Netanyahu said.
The international community opposes settlements on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future independent state. Netanyahu's far-right government is dominated by settler leaders and supporters.
Israeli media identified the four killed in the shooting as Harel Masood, 21, Ofer Fayerman, 64, and Elisha Anteman, 18, Nahman-Shmuel Mordoff, 17. An Israeli civilian killed one assailant at the scene, while Israeli troops chased and killed the second shooter after he fled.
The army said it was beefing up its troop presence in the West Bank. On Wednesday morning, it said troops arrested three suspects in the Palestinian village of Urif in connection to the attack and mapped out the homes of the two gunmen ahead of their likely demolition.
Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as part of a policy it says aims to deter others, but critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.
Hamas did not officially claim responsibility for the attack, although it identified the two gunmen -- Mohannad Faleh, 26, who was killed by a civilian at the scene and Khaled Sabah, 24, who was killed by the army as he fled -- as its members.
In the aftermath of Tuesday's attack, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian property in adjacent villages, causing extensive property damage. At least five Palestinians were wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers, Israel's army radio reported.
Tuesday's shooting followed a massive gunbattle between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops in the northern Jenin refugee camp a day earlier. Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 90 others were wounded in that clash. On Wednesday, the death toll from the raid rose to seven when 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh succumbed to wounds sustained in the gunbattle, Palestinian health officials said.
Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded in the shootout.
Tuesday's deadly shooting was the latest in a long string of violence in the region over the past year and half that shows no sign of relenting. At least 130 Palestinians and 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed so far this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a string of deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israeli civilians early in 2022. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in ‘extreme danger’
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
BREAKING | 2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
Cocoa prices are soaring. Here’s what that means for your chocolate
Higher prices can be helpful for struggling cocoa farmers. But those prices, along with high prices of other key chocolate ingredients, might not be great news for sweets shoppers watching their budgets.
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
-
'That's reconciliation:' B.C. university waives tuition for local First Nation students
Students who are members of one of the seven First Nations whose traditional territories are home to Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will have their tuition and fees waived starting in the upcoming fall semester.
World
-
7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing
Pakistani authorities say they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week's sinking of a vessel packed with migrants off Greece.
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Missing Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning: officials
A growing number of ships and planes have joined the search for a submersible that has been missing since descending to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning.
-
China says Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'
China on Wednesday called comments by President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible.'
-
European Union countries agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.
-
Poland's conservative ruling party leader Kaczynski joins the government as deputy premier
Poland's powerful conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, rejoined the government on Wednesday as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet, a move that gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall.
Politics
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
-
Call public inquiry first, then Conservatives will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Senator Shugart cautions colleagues from becoming 'de facto' government opposition, calls for 'restraint'
If the Upper Chamber takes the concept of independence too far, senators may be setting themselves up to become a 'de facto opposition to the government,' non-affiliated Sen. Ian Shugart warned his colleagues on Tuesday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
Business
-
Cocoa prices are soaring. Here’s what that means for your chocolate
Higher prices can be helpful for struggling cocoa farmers. But those prices, along with high prices of other key chocolate ingredients, might not be great news for sweets shoppers watching their budgets.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips again ahead of Powell testimony
Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4 per cent lower in early trading Wednesday.
-
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
Foreign companies are shifting investments and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges, a business group said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
The world’s 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
-
Beloved sportscaster Jamie Campbell 'sees life differently' following cancer diagnosis
Sportscaster Jamie Campbell has always been active. But he says he lives life with greater zest since being diagnosed with a common blood cancer in January 2021.
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.