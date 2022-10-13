Israeli settlers rampage in Palestinian town in West Bank
A group of Jewish settlers on Thursday rampaged through a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank, attacking shops and residents with stones and iron bars, according to Palestinian reports and amateur video from the scene. Over 40 Palestinians were reported wounded.
It was the latest violence in the northern West Bank -- where the Israeli military has been conducting nightly arrest raids against suspected Palestinian militants.
It was not immediately clear what sparked Thursday's rampage, but Palestinian militants in the area have carried out several roadside shootings in recent weeks. The area is home to a number of hardline settlements, whose residents often intimidate Palestinians and vandalize their property.
Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activities in the area, said some 70 settlers from the hardline settlement of Yitzhar appeared in Hawara, on the outskirts of the city of Nablus, without warning.
He said mobs beat Palestinians, damaged shops and cars and set fire to a city park. He said 22 people were struck by stones, and 20 others were beaten up.
"The Israeli army was doing nothing but protecting them," he said.
Among those injured was AP photographer Majdi Mohammed, who was struck in the knee and lightly hurt by an Israeli tear gas canister fired by a soldier.
Amateur video from the scene showed young settlers brandishing clubs as they ran through the streets and approached shopkeepers. At one point, a shopkeeper with his back against a wall swung a stick at a group of youths, while a second Palestinian threw a stone at them. Soldiers fired into the air and stood next to a group of settlers, apparently trying to keep the group's separated.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
The incident came hours after Israeli police fired live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades in a seres of confrontations in east Jerusalem, as Palestinians threw stones, firecrackers and firebombs. It was the fiercest unrest in the contested city in months.
Tensions in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem have been soaring since a Palestinian assailant shot and killed an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp earlier this week.
Movement in and out of Shuafat, a neglected Jerusalem slum, has been restricted as troops search for the shooter.
The overnight street violence appeared to have subsided by Thursday morning, as tens of thousands of Jews were flocking to Jerusalem to celebrate the week-long Sukkot holiday, surging into east Jerusalem's Old City, often a focal point for tensions.
Police said they arrested 23 Palestinians throughout disturbances on Wednesday, half of them minors. Police said masked protesters threw firebombs, stones and fireworks at officers. Video footage released by Israeli police showed a street littered with burning debris and trash bins set alight.
Police said in some cases officers used live fire against the protesters. There was no immediate report of injuries.
The police manhunt has further disrupted the lives of residents of Shuafat, an area that has long seen neglect at the hands of Israeli authorities. Police initially closed Shuafat's entry and exit points and while they have since reopened, officers were stopping cars in and out of the neighbourhood, triggering snarling traffic jams and disrupting the residents' daily routine.
In response, shops, businesses and schools across east Jerusalem closed Wednesday in protest of the police measures and in solidarity with Shuafat.
More than 120 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015. The fighting has surged since a series of Palestinian attacks killed 19 people in Israel last spring.
Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also died.
Israel says the raids are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so. The Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces and aimed at cementing Israel's 55-year military rule.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and later annexed that part of the city. It considers the entire city its eternal, undivided capital. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state, with Jerusalem's eastern flank as capital.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Feds unaware of how many employees speak an Indigenous language at work
The federal government says it doesn't know how many of its employees are expected to speak an Indigenous language as part of their job.
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Quebec rights body probes case of Inuk teen allegedly put in isolation, denied care
Quebec's youth rights commission is investigating the case of an Inuk teenager who was allegedly placed in isolation at a Montreal-area rehabilitation centre while in pain and in need of medical care.
World
-
Rare stars form ‘fingerprint’ in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars’ orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
-
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
-
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
-
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, the South's military said, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
Politics
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
-
Budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare stars form ‘fingerprint’ in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars’ orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
Entertainment
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
-
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, irking accusers
As Cuba Gooding Jr.'s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist - and a slap in the face.
-
Acclaimed Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46, representatives say
Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, considered a visionary of modern Indigenous cinema, has died.
Business
-
What Ontario's new workplace electronic monitoring policy actually means for employees
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
-
Air Canada adding routes to Europe, Japan next in summer travel expansion
Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan this summer, in an effort to expand international services.
-
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Lifestyle
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.