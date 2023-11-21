Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Israel and Hamas on Tuesday appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war for dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
But as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends.
"We are at war, and we will continue the war," he said. "We will continue until we achieve all our goals."
The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel's offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas' military capabilities and returns all hostages. The Cabinet meeting continued into the early hours of Wednesday.
Hamas predicted on Tuesday that a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in "the coming hours."
Netanyahu acknowledged that the Cabinet faced a tough decision, but supporting the cease-fire was the right thing to do. Netanyahu appeared to have enough support to pass the measure, despite opposition from some hard-line ministers.
Netanyahu said that during the lull, intelligence efforts will be maintained, allowing the army to prepare for the next stages of battle. He said the battle would continue until "Gaza will not threaten Israel."
The announcement came as Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families.
Details of the expected cease-fire deal were not released. Israeli media reported that an agreement would include a five-day halt in Israel's offensive in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Israel's Channel 12 TV said the first releases would take place Thursday or Friday and continue for several days.
Talks have repeatedly stalled. But even if a deal is reached, it would not mean an end to the war, which erupted on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed across the border into southern Israel and killed at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped some 240 others.
THE TOLL IN GAZA
In weeks of Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, two-thirds of them women and minors, and more than 2,700 others are missing and believed to be buried under rubble, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry says it has been unable to update its count since Nov. 11 because of the health sector's collapse.
Gaza health officials say the toll has risen sharply since, and hospitals continue to report deaths from daily strikes, often dozens at a time.
The Health Ministry in the West Bank last reported a toll of 13,300 but stopped providing its own count Tuesday without giving a reason. Because of that, and because officials there declined to explain in detail how they tracked deaths after Nov. 11, the AP decided to stop reporting its count.
The Health Ministry toll does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants but has not provided evidence for its count.
In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed two journalists with Al-Mayadeen TV, according to the Hezbollah-allied Pan-Arab network and Lebanese officials. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. A separate Israeli drone strike in Lebanon killed four Hamas members, a Palestinian official and a Lebanon security official said.
The Israeli military has been trading fire almost daily across the border with Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Palestinian militants since the outbreak of the war.
TALKS ON HOSTAGES
Israel, the United States and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have negotiated for weeks over a hostage release that would be paired with a temporary cease-fire and the entry of more aid.
In Washington, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a deal on releasing some hostages was "very close."
"We could bring some of these hostages home very soon," he said at the White House.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari expressed optimism, telling reporters that "we are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement." He added that negotiations were at a "critical and final stage."
Izzat Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said Tuesday that an agreement could be reached "in the coming hours," in which Hamas would release captives and Israel would release Palestinian prisoners. Hamas' leader-in-exile, Ismail Haniyeh, also said they were close to a deal.
Israel's Channel 12 TV, citing anonymous Israeli officials, said a truce could be extended and additional Palestinian prisoners released if there were additional hostages freed.
FIGHTING IN JABALIYA AND AROUND HOSPITALS
Inside Gaza, the front line of the war shifted to the Jabaliya refugee camp, a densely built district of concrete buildings near Gaza City that houses families displaced in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. Israel has bombarded the area for weeks, and the military said Hamas fighters have regrouped there and in other eastern districts after being pushed out of much of Gaza City.
The fighting in Jabaliya also affected two nearby hospitals, trapping hundreds of patients and displaced people sheltering inside. A strike Tuesday hit inside one of the facilities, al-Awda, killing four people, including three doctors, the hospital director told Al-Jazeera TV. The director, Ahmed Mahna, blamed the strike on Israel, a claim that AP could not independently confirm. The medical aid group Doctors Without Borders confirmed that two of the doctors killed worked for it.
Residents of Jabaliya said there was heavy fighting as Israeli forces tried to advance under the cover of airstrikes. "They are facing stiff resistance," said Hamza Abu Mansour, a university student.
The Israeli military said strikes hit three tunnel shafts where fighters were hiding and destroyed rocket launchers. Footage released by the military showed Israeli soldiers patrolling on foot as gunfire echoed around them.
It was not possible to independently confirm details of the fighting.
It's unclear how many Palestinian civilians remain in northern Gaza, but the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees estimates that some 160,000 people are still in its shelters there, though it can no longer provide services. Thousands more still shelter in several hospitals in the north even after many fled south in recent weeks.
Most hospitals are no longer operational. The hospital situation in Gaza is "catastrophic," Michael Ryan, a senior World Health Organization official, said Monday.
With Israeli troops surrounding the Indonesia Hospital, also near Jabaliya, staff had to bury 50 dead in the facility's courtyard, a senior Health Ministry official in the hospital, Munir al-Boursh, told Al-Jazeera TV.
Up to 600 wounded people and some 2,000 displaced Palestinians remain stranded at the hospital, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
A similar standoff played out in recent days at Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, where over 250 patients and medical workers are stranded after the evacuation of 31 premature babies.
Israel has provided evidence in recent days of a militant presence at Shifa. But it has yet to substantiate its claims that Hamas had a major command center beneath the facility, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.
DIRE CONDITIONS IN NORTH AND SOUTH
Most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have crowded into the southern section of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes have continued and where the military says it intends to extend its ground invasion. Many are packed into U.N.-run schools and other facilities across the territory's south or sleeping on the streets outside, even as winter rains have pelted the coastal enclave in recent days.
There are shortages of food, water and fuel for generators across all of Gaza, which has had no central electricity for over a month.
Strikes overnight crushed residential buildings in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 20 people, according to hospital officials. Footage from the scene showed the legs of five young boys sticking out from under a collapsed concrete slab of one home.
Israel continues to strike what it says are militant targets throughout Gaza, often killing women and children. Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
------
Jeffery reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Wafaa Shurafa in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip; Samy Magdy in Cairo; and Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Canada
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
-
Bill to tackle online hate 'absolute priority' for feds, but advocate decries delays
Legislation to tackle online hate remains an "absolute priority," the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other's freedom of expression.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
World
-
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
-
Prince Harry to appeal to U.K. government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry's battles with British tabloids are taking a detour from London courts to the halls of government as he seeks evidence from a decade-old inquiry that is central to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his lawyer said Tuesday.
-
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
-
Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon kills 2 journalists of a pan-Arab TV station, official says
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Tuesday two journalists reporting for the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV on the violence along the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese information minister and their TV station.
-
South African leader accuses Israel of war crimes. Putin and Xi strike more cautious note at meeting
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza during a virtual meeting of leaders of developing countries including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.
-
King Charles welcomes South Korea's president with state banquet, mingles with K-pop band Blackpink
King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defence ties between the two countries.
Politics
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Feds set aside $7B from Canada Growth Fund for carbon-price contract guarantees
Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions.
Health
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Sci-Tech
-
OpenAI's unusual non-profit structure led to dramatic ouster of sought-after CEO
Unlike Google, Facebook and other tech giants, the company behind ChatGPT was not created to be a business. It was set up as a nonprofit by founders who hoped that it wouldn't be beholden to commercial interests. But the arrangement got complicated.
-
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
-
Bill to tackle online hate 'absolute priority' for feds, but advocate decries delays
Legislation to tackle online hate remains an "absolute priority," the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other's freedom of expression.
Entertainment
-
Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Public Enemy and R.E.M among nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."
Business
-
OpenAI's unusual non-profit structure led to dramatic ouster of sought-after CEO
Unlike Google, Facebook and other tech giants, the company behind ChatGPT was not created to be a business. It was set up as a nonprofit by founders who hoped that it wouldn't be beholden to commercial interests. But the arrangement got complicated.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
'Your priorities are backwards,' Bell tells CRTC during Online Streaming Act hearing
Bell Media-owner BCE Inc. wants the federal broadcasting regulator to create a news fund that would provide money to broadcasters and require foreign streamers to contribute to the subsidy through their Canadian content spending.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
Finland beats defending champion Canada 2-1 in Davis Cup quarterfinal
Finland went with the hot hand in Otto Virtanen for its Davis Cup quarterfinal against defending champion Canada on Tuesday.
-
NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league
Catherine Raiche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL. Now the highest-ranking female executive in league history, Raiche is one of the women helping bring overdue balance to hiring in the NFL and opening doors in a world once ruled exclusively by men.
-
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.