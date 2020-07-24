JERUSALEM -- Israeli police have used water cannons to disperse protesters in central Jerusalem and arrested at least 55 of them.

The clashes broke out overnight after thousands staged a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis have held a series of demonstrations in recent weeks calling on Netanyahu to resign, citing his trial on corruption charges and his fractious unity government's poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say they moved in to disperse the protesters when they tried to stage a procession through the city. Police scuffled with demonstrators before a large truck lumbered down the street spraying a water cannon back and forth, scattering the protesters.