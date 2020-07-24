Advertisement
Israeli police use water cannons on protesters, arrest 55
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 9:14AM EDT
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, early Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
JERUSALEM -- Israeli police have used water cannons to disperse protesters in central Jerusalem and arrested at least 55 of them.
The clashes broke out overnight after thousands staged a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis have held a series of demonstrations in recent weeks calling on Netanyahu to resign, citing his trial on corruption charges and his fractious unity government's poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police say they moved in to disperse the protesters when they tried to stage a procession through the city. Police scuffled with demonstrators before a large truck lumbered down the street spraying a water cannon back and forth, scattering the protesters.