Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister
An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government.
Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections.
Maoz, the head of a small ultranationalist faction known for his homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, said he would step down as a deputy minister, but would continue to vote with the coalition in parliament. Netanyahu's ruling coalition holds 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.
The Noam faction leader wrote in a letter to Netanyahu on Monday that he "found that there is no serious intention to uphold the coalition agreement" concerning an office to bolster Jewish identity among Israelis.
Maoz is a Jewish fundamentalist and West Bank settler who is an outspoken opponent to LGBTQ2S+ rights and women serving in the military. He has voiced opposition to Arabs teaching Jewish students in Israeli schools. He has denied the legitimacy of non-Orthodox Judaism, including the Reform and Conservative movements, which are marginal in Israel but dominant in the U.S. and have long provided the country with financial and diplomatic support.
Maoz's Noam faction ran in the last elections on a joint ticket with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, which won 14 seats in the Knesset, making it the third-largest faction.
Netanyahu and his allies are advancing a series of bills that aim to weaken the Supreme Court and give politicians greater power over judicial appointments. Opponents to the judicial overhaul say the proposed changes threaten Israel's democratic institutions and will concentrate power in the hands of the government. They've assembled weekly for mass protests.
"I will continue, God willing, as a member of the coalition" and support the "very important" judicial overhaul, Moaz wrote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
Rupert Murdoch testified Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged under oath that some Fox hosts 'endorsed' the notion that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen, according to a court filing unsealed Monday.
Dilbert's demise no surprise to followers of both the comic and creator Scott Adams
The comic strip Dilbert disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a 'hate group' on YouTube and, to some, Dilbert had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
5 things to know for Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a report saying he was warned by CSIS to drop a Liberal Party candidate due to ties with China, Canada's TikTok ban on government-issued devices may be a sign of more to come, and a look at what led to the demise of once-beloved comic strip Dilbert. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
Canada
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
-
GOP shifts focus of attacks on Biden's immigration policy to Canada-U.S. border
Canada's border with the United States, the longest in the world and an enduring symbol of bilateral co-operation, has largely avoided becoming a partisan cudgel on Capitol Hill. That, however, may be about to change.
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
-
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
World
-
Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko on China visit
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit Tuesday as geopolitical tensions rise over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Israeli PM's ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister
An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz's departure was the first crack in Netanyahu's ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections.
-
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
Joshimath's future is at risk, experts and activists say, due in part to a push backed by the Indian prime minister's political party to grow religious tourism in Uttarakhand, the holy town's home state.
-
China says TikTok ban reflects U.S. insecurities
U.S. government bans on Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok reveal Washington's own insecurities and are an abuse of state power, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
-
Police look for evidence in slain Hong Kong model's case
Hong Kong police began searching a landfill Tuesday for evidence related to the grisly killing of model Abby Choi, whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator and pots.
-
John Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out for more weeks
A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is 'on a path to recovery' after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
Politics
-
MPs want to see Google in the hot seat for blocking news access to some Canadians
Some members of Parliament want to see Google in the hot seat over the tech company's move to temporarily block news access to some of its Canadian users. The House of Commons heritage committee is meeting today and members are expected to discuss whether to summon leadership from Google to testify.
-
Governor General: Climate change, Indigenous issues transcend boundaries with Russia
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canada needs to find a way to continue cross-polar collaboration while holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Health
-
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
-
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
-
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
Gran Turismo players have been competing against computer-generated racecars since the franchise launched in the 1990s, but the new AI driver that was unleashed last week on Gran Turismo 7 is smarter and faster because it's been trained using the latest AI methods.
-
Stunning photos of aurora borealis captured in northern Ont.
Overnight Sunday into Monday morning the northern lights, aurora borealis, gave skywatchers in northern Ontario quite a show. Dozens of viewers shared their photos of the beautiful coloured lights in the night sky.
Entertainment
-
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.
-
Hayden Panettiere's family honours late Jansen Panettiere with moving statement
Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.
-
Canadian newspapers drop Dilbert comic over racist comments
A media backlash against the Dilbert comic strip took hold in Canada on Monday as several of the country's biggest newspapers announced they were dropping the office-set cartoon over recent remarks by its creator.
Business
-
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
-
World shares mixed after slight gains on Wall Street
Shares were lower in Europe on Tuesday after a mixed session in Asia following a reprieve on Wall Street from selling pressure driven by worries over inflation and interest rates.
-
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
Lifestyle
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
-
How to recycle, donate clothing to reduce fashion waste
Fast fashion cycles are harming the environment, with 500 million kilograms of clothing estimates to be filling up Canadian landfills, but one expert says there are sustainable ways to get rid of clothing.
-
The first restaurant in Winnipeg to have an electric fridge 're-opens'
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
Sports
-
Messi wins FIFA's best men's player award again
World Cup champion Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappe again, this time to take FIFA's best men's player award on Monday.
-
Dentsu and others charged in Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging probe
The Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal widened Tuesday with Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies charged by Tokyo district prosecutors.
-
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns, says change is needed
Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace. Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.
-
Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
-
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.