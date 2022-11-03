Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won this week's Israeli election, final results showed Thursday, clearing the way for him to return to power.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power, his office said.
"The state of Israel comes before any political consideration," Lapid said. "I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel."
Lapid, who has served as interim prime minister for the past four months, made the announcement just before the final results were released showing Netanyahu securing a parliamentary majority with his religious and ultranationalist allies.
Netanyahu expected to form the country's most right-wing government in history when he takes power, likely in the coming weeks.
Israel held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, a protracted political crisis that saw voters divided over Netanyahu's fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.
According to the final results, which still need to be certified in the coming days, Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies captured 64 seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. His opponents in the current coalition, led by Lapid, won 51 seats, with the remainder held by a small unaffiliated Arab party.
Netanyahu's victory and his comfortable majority puts an end to Israel's political instability, for now. But it leaves Israelis split over their leadership and over the values that define their state: Jewish or democratic.
Netanyahu's top partner in the government is expected to be the far-right Religious Zionism party, whose main candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is a disciple of a racist anti-Arab rabbi.
Ben-Gvir says he wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the West Bank and until recently hung a photo in his home of Baruch Goldstein, an American-Israeli who killed 29 Palestinians in a West Bank shooting attack in 1994. Ben-Gvir, who seeks to deport Arab legislators, says he wants to be put in charge of the national police force.
Religious Zionism has promised to enact changes to Israeli law that could make Netanyahu's legal woes disappear and, along with other nationalist allies, they want to weaken the independence of the judiciary and concentrate more power in the hands of lawmakers.
The party's leader, Bezalel Smotrich, a West Bank settler who has made anti-Arab remarks, has his sights set on the Defense Ministry. That would make him the overseer of the military and Israel's West Bank military occupation.
As the votes were being counted, Israeli-Palestinian violence was flaring, with at least four Palestinians killed in separate incidents, and an Israeli police officer wounded lightly in a stabbing.
Ben-Gvir used the incidents to promise a tougher approach to Palestinian attackers once he enters government.
"The time has come to restore security to the streets," he tweeted. "The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be taken out!"
The surging power of Israel's right wing came at the expense of its left flank. The Labor party, once a mainstream fixture of Israeli politics and which supports Palestinian statehood, was teetering just above the electoral threshold.
As vote counting neared an end, the anti-occupation Meretz appeared headed for political exile for the first time since it was founded in the 1990s.
Meretz's leader, Zehava Galon, conceded the party would not be in the next parliament. "This is a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country and yes, a disaster for me," she said.
After the results are formally announced, Israel's ceremonial president taps one candidate, who will be Netanyahu, to form a government.
He will then have four weeks to do so. Netanyahu is likely to wrap up talks within that time, but Religious Zionism is expected to drive a hard bargain for its support.
The polarizing Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, was ousted in 2021 after 12 consecutive years in power by an ideologically-diverse coalition that included for the first time in Israel's history a small Arab party. The coalition collapsed in the spring over infighting.
Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing, seeing the trial as a witch hunt against him orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased judicial system.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario education minister vows to fight 'illegal strike' as mediation falls apart
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
Consumer confidence continues to plummet with nearly half of Canadians (47%) reporting that their personal finances are worse off compared to a year ago, according to weekly polling by Nanos Research for Bloomberg.
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
N.S. Mountie heard 'Help me' and pulled hunter from muddy hole off rural trail
A Mountie who managed to rescue a hunter stuck in a muddy hole at the side of a rural Nova Scotia trail is describing how the incident might have ended tragically.
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education minister vows to fight 'illegal strike' as mediation falls apart
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Caught on camera: Black-clad man rushes at victim moments before Surrey, B.C., shooting
Moments before a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., this week, surveillance video captured a man dressed head-to-toe in black rushing up to the victim and then running away from the scene.
-
Newfoundland officer fighting sexual assault conviction seeking stay of proceedings
A Newfoundland police officer convicted last year of sexual assault is before the province's Court of Appeal Thursday seeking an end to all legal proceedings against him.
-
Ontario's notwithstanding clause use 'dangerous' and 'draconian,' labour experts say
Ontario's pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to prevent a strike by education workers is a dangerous and draconian move that could have implications for labour negotiations across the country, experts say.
-
Quebec solidaire says it will now swear oath to King, introduce bill to make it optional
All 11 members of Quebec solidaire (QS) now say they will pledge allegiance to the King after refusing to do so for days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
World
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at protest
A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, slightly wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were hurt.
-
Parents of second girl on 911 call as Uvalde gunman kept shooting want all responding officers to listen to the audio
The parents of Miah Cerrillo, a 4th-grader who was on the phone with a 911 operator during an initial shooting attack at Robb Elementary School in Texas, want police officers to hear her call.
-
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems Thursday after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off, Ukrainian and UN officials reported.
-
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won this week's Israeli election, final results showed Thursday, clearing the way for him to return to power.
-
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
-
Victim could have survived U.K. bomb attack but for flawed response, inquiry says
One of those killed in a suicide bomb attack at a concert in the English city of Manchester in 2017 would probably have survived if the response by the emergency services had not been so flawed, an inquiry concluded on Thursday.
Politics
-
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
-
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
Health
-
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
-
Monkeypox may spread before symptoms start, study suggests
More than half of monkeypox cases in the current outbreak may have been passed to others before symptoms appeared, according to a new modelling study from the United Kingdom.
-
Ontario hospitals asked to admit patients 14 and older to adult ICUs
Intensive care patients 14 and older can now be admitted to adult ICU beds in Ontario hospitals to help create capacity at children's hospitals seeing a surge in pediatric patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine trusts Musk's Starlink but looking for other providers too
Ukraine trusts Elon Musk to continue providing internet access through his SpaceX rocket company's Starlink satellite system despite a wobble last month, but is also seeking additional providers, one of its deputy prime ministers said on Thursday.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against police
Family members of a 22-year-old, Gabby Petito, whose boyfriend admitted to killing her last year have filed a wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department, claiming their negligence led to her death weeks later.
-
Transgender soul pioneer Jackie Shane subject of Heritage Minute
Groundbreaking transgender soul singer Jackie Shane is the focus of a new Heritage Minute.
-
'I'm a work in progress': Pamela Anderson on restoring her B.C. home and herself
Model, actress and environmental crusader Pamela Anderson is on a mission of rehabilitation.
Business
-
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
Consumer confidence continues to plummet with nearly half of Canadians (47%) reporting that their personal finances are worse off compared to a year ago, according to weekly polling by Nanos Research for Bloomberg.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Lifestyle
-
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
-
Going to win US$1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
U.S. Powerball lottery players have a chance Wednesday night, to win an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot, the second-largest pool in its 30-year history.
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Sports
-
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets each to donate US$500K to anti-hate organizations; NBA star takes 'responsibility' for negative impact of tweets
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they will both donate US$500,000 towards anti-hate organizations after the point guard tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic last week.
-
Cristian Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Autos
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.